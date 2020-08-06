northAmerican® Ranked Top in Satisfaction with Relocating Employees Two Years Straight

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is honored to rank highest in average satisfaction for household goods moving among all leading national full-service moving companies per the 26th Annual Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey© (2020 Results) by Trippel Survey & Research. The annual survey measures the satisfaction of employees moving within the U.S. with relocation services, including household goods moving.

Among national full-service movers providing corporate relocations, northAmerican received the highest average satisfaction score from relocating employees. This is the 2nd year in a row that northAmerican has been ranked tops in satisfaction for moving services by relocating employees.

"Providing top-quality service is the priority of every northAmerican agent," says Kevin Murphy, Vice President & General Manager, northAmerican Van Lines. "Our entire agent network is honored to receive such positive customer recognition."

Trippel Survey & Research, LLC© provided this report.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc. (U.S. DOT No. 070851), established in 1933, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and over 100 countries. Learn more at www.northamerican.com .

About Trippel Survey and Research, LLC

Alan Trippel entered the relocation industry in 1976 when he joined the country's largest relocation service company, Homequity/Homerica (now Cartus). His 16-year tenure with this company included line and staff management positions in human resources, client relations, customer services, real estate services, marketing, strategic planning and new product development. While at Homequity, Alan developed two industry firsts: A Premarketing Program and a Spouse Assistance Program. His customer service representative teams consistently received high quality service evaluations from transferring employees serving the needs of IBM and General Electric. In the early 1990's Alan was general manager for Western Relocation, a small relocation service company, leading his team of relocation professionals in the eastern region facility. Alan started Trippel Survey & Research, LLC in 1994 providing independent, unbiased survey, research and consulting services to relocation professionals.

