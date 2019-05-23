northAmerican® Salutes Veterans, Gary Sinise Foundation this Memorial Day

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Memorial Day, we pay respect to those that have given their lives for the freedoms our nation holds dear. And while we should never forget those sacrifices, it's important to remember the countless other service men and women that suffer life-altering injuries in defense of our country. Every day, untold numbers of those in service – military and law enforcement – and their families face new challenges with simple everyday tasks; challenges that make "ordinary" activities nearly insurmountable for them.

This Memorial Day, northAmerican Van Lines salutes not only those that have died in defense of our country, but patriots that have sustained life-altering injuries at home and abroad. We also salute the Gary Sinise Foundation and their R.I.S.E. Program (Restoring Independence and Supporting Empowerment) for providing invaluable support to our military and first responder communities by building specially adapted smart homes for our most severely wounded heroes. Each home built through this Program is customized to ease the daily challenges faced by these heroes and help restore their independence. As the Official Mover of the Gary Sinise Foundation, northAmerican is humbled and honored to transport the furnishings that help turn a "house" into a "home".

About Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly forty years. Our mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation's 50,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America's heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation please visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc. (U.S. DOT No. 070851), established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Visit www.northamerican.com for more information.

