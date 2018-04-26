northAmerican® Van Lines Announces 2017 Pursuit of Excellence Winners

Gold Winners: Executive Moving Systems, Anaheim, CA

Lambert Transfer & Storage, Huntsville, AL

Ward North American, Austin, TX

Ward North American, Houston, TX

Ward North American, Phoenix, AZ

Ward North American, San Antonio, TX



Silver winners: Arnoff Moving & Storage, Albany, NY

Arnoff Moving & Storage, Poughkeepsie, NY

Lambert Transfer & Storage, Pensacola, FL

Saunier Moving & Storage, Winchester, KY

ShoreView Moving & Storage, Dulles, VA

Ward North American, Garland, TX

Ward North American, Killeen, TX



Bronze winners: ABC Moving & Storage, Greenville, NC

Anderson Transfer & Storage, Sumter, SC

Beltmann Relocation, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Beltmann Relocation, Orlando, FL

Beltmann Relocation, San Leandro, CA

Beltmann Relocation, Santa Fe Springs, CA

B.F. Fields Moving & Storage, Erie, PA

Class Pays, Nashville, TN

E. E. Ward Moving & Storage, Columbus, OH

George Moving & Storage, Pittsburgh, PA

Hall-Lane Moving & Storage, Commack, NY

Lambert Transfer & Storage, Opelika, AL

Saunier Moving & Storage, Louisville, KY

University Moving & Storage, Detroit, MI

The Pursuit of Excellence program challenges the agents of northAmerican Van Lines to improve performance related to eight moving industry metrics: summer capacity growth, hauling growth, book/haul ratio, safety/CSA (compliance, safety, accountability), customer service ratings, claims frequency, claim severity, and sales growth. An agent achieves an award based on the number of objectives met during the year.

"northAmerican is a proud and historic brand in the moving and services industry," says Andy Kroll, Vice President and General Manager of northAmerican Van Lines. "Our Pursuit of Excellence winners personify our van line's strong commitment to providing our customers with a consistently exceptional level of service. Our organization is exceedingly proud to have these high performers as part of the northAmerican Van Lines family."

"The Pursuit of Excellence program rewards individual northAmerican agents and their teams for excellence," adds Bill Gray, Chairman, North American Mover's Association. "Through such individual motivation, the Pursuit of Excellence program will help create a 'winning' culture for our entire northAmerican agent network."

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

With over 300 agents throughout the U.S. and Canada, North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a leader in providing specialized transit services and high quality, personalized household goods moving services to consumers, corporations, military personnel and governments. North American, based in Fort Wayne, IN, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well- established and diverse customer base around the world. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

