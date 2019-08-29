northAmerican® Van Lines Announces 2018 Pursuit of Excellence Winners

Silver winners: Bloomington Relocation Systems, Normal, IL

Capital North American, Las Vegas, NV

Cord Moving & Storage, St. Louis, MO

Hoover the Mover, Fort Wayne, IN

Ward North American, San Antonio, TX

Ward North American, Garland, TX

Bronze winners: A-1 Moving & Storage, Appleton, WI

Ace Moving & Storage, Naples, FL

Andy's Transfer, Glendale, CA

Arnoff Moving & Storage, Poughkeepsie, NY

Class Pays, Nashville, TN

Dimon & Bacorn, Elmira, NY

First Class Moving Systems, Tampa, FL

George Moving & Storage, Pittsburgh, PA

Hall-Lane Moving & Storage, Commack, NY

L&J Moving, Pottstown, PA

Neutz Moving & Storage, Louisville, KY

Redman Van & Storage, Washington, UT

University Moving & Storage, Farmington Hills, MI

University Moving & Storage, Grand Rapids, MI

Ward North American, Houston, TX

Ward North American, Phoenix, AZ

Ward North American, Killeen, TX

The Pursuit of Excellence program challenges the agents of northAmerican Van Lines to improve performance related to eight moving industry metrics: summer capacity growth, hauling growth, book/haul ratio, safety/CSA (compliance, safety, accountability), customer service ratings, claims frequency, claim severity, and sales growth. An agent achieves an award based on the number of objectives met during the year.

"northAmerican is a proud and historic brand in the moving and services industry," says Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of northAmerican Van Lines. "Our Pursuit of Excellence winners personify our van line's strong commitment to providing our customers with a consistently exceptional level of service. Our organization is exceedingly proud to have these high performers as part of the northAmerican Van Lines family."

"The Pursuit of Excellence program rewards individual northAmerican agents and their teams for excellence," adds Bill Gray, Chairman, North American Mover's Association. "Through such individual motivation, the Pursuit of Excellence program will help create a 'winning' culture for our entire northAmerican agent network."

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

With over 300 agents throughout the U.S. and Canada, North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a leader in providing specialized transit services and high quality, personalized household goods moving services to consumers, corporations, military personnel and governments. North American, based in Fort Wayne, IN, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well- established and diverse customer base around the world. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

