northAmerican® Van Lines Ranked #1 in Net Satisfaction by Relocation Managers

northAmerican Van Lines Ranks #1 in Net Satisfaction with Relocation Managers per 20th Annual Trippel Survey. Tweet this

Trippel Survey & Research, LLC© provided this report.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 300 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, and private relocations, in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

About Trippel Survey and Research, LLC

Alan Trippel entered the relocation industry in 1976 when he joined the country's largest relocation service company, Homequity/Homerica (now Cartus). His 16-year tenure included line and staff management positions in human resources, client relations, customer services, real estate services, marketing, strategic planning and new product development. While at Homequity, Alan developed two industry firsts: A Premarketing Program and a Spouse Assistance Program. His customer service representative teams received high quality service evaluations from transferring employees serving the needs of IBM and General Electric. In the early 1990's Alan was general manager for Western Relocation, a small relocation service company, leading his team of relocation professionals in the eastern region facility. Alan started Trippel Survey & Research, LLC in 1994 providing independent, unbiased survey, research and consulting services to relocation professionals.

