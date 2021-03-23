northAmerican© Van Lines Ranks #1 in Satisfaction Among Relocation Managers
Leads Industry in Satisfaction 2 of Last 3 Years Per 19th Annual Trippel Relocation Managers Survey
Mar 23, 2021, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is honored to again be ranked highest in average customer satisfaction among all leading national full-service moving companies per the 2020 Relocation Managers' Survey on Household Goods Shipments©. The annual survey measures corporate relocation managers' satisfaction with moving service industry suppliers and tracks information on household goods policy and domestic US relocation program management. This is the second time in three years that northAmerican has received this honor.
"Providing outstanding service to our corporate customers and their relocating employees is something every agent in the northAmerican network is passionate about," said Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager, northAmerican Van Lines. "We are honored to have received such positive feedback from our clients two of the last three years."
Trippel Survey & Research, LLC© provided this report.
About North American Van Lines, Inc.
North American Van Lines, Inc. (U.S. DOT No. 070851), established in 1933, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and over 100 countries. Learn more at www.northamerican.com.
About Trippel Survey and Research, LLC
Alan Trippel entered the relocation industry in 1976 when he joined the country's largest relocation service company, Homequity/Homerica (now Cartus). His 16-year tenure with this company included line and staff management positions in human resources, client relations, customer services, real estate services, marketing, strategic planning and new product development. While at Homequity, Alan developed two industry firsts: A Premarketing Program and a Spouse Assistance Program. His customer service representative teams consistently received high quality service evaluations from transferring employees serving the needs of IBM and General Electric. In the early 1990's Alan was general manager for Western Relocation, a small relocation service company, leading his team of relocation professionals in the eastern region facility. Alan started Trippel Survey & Research, LLC in 1994 providing independent, unbiased survey, research and consulting services to relocation professionals.
Media Contacts
Laura McKay
North American Van Lines
630.797.8213
SOURCE North American Van Lines, Inc.
Share this article