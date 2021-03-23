northAmerican© Van Lines Ranks #1 in Satisfaction Among Relocation Managers

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is honored to again be ranked highest in average customer satisfaction among all leading national full-service moving companies per the 2020 Relocation Managers' Survey on Household Goods Shipments©. The annual survey measures corporate relocation managers' satisfaction with moving service industry suppliers and tracks information on household goods policy and domestic US relocation program management. This is the second time in three years that northAmerican has received this honor.

"Providing outstanding service to our corporate customers and their relocating employees is something every agent in the northAmerican network is passionate about," said Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager, northAmerican Van Lines. "We are honored to have received such positive feedback from our clients two of the last three years."