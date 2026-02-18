Northborne Partners Advises FORTA in Connection with its Acquisition by The Heritage Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northborne Partners today announced that it served as financial advisor to FORTA (the "Company"), a portfolio company of Riverarch Equity Partners, in connection with its acquisition by The Heritage Group ("THG"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FORTA is a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of synthetic fibers used to reinforce asphalt and concrete, reducing construction costs compared to legacy alternatives such as rebar and significantly extending the useful life of flooring and pavement. THG is an Indianapolis-based fourth generation family-owned business managing a diverse portfolio of more than 50 companies.

Ben Marks, Managing Director at Northborne, commented, "FORTA's solutions align well with macro thematics around sustainable solutions that enhance the durability and longevity of critical infrastructure. We were honored to advise FORTA to identify a partner to support their next chapter of growth."

"This is a positive step for FORTA and for our customers who depend on our reinforcement solutions," said Peter Ferris, CEO of FORTA. "With The Heritage Group's resources, construction experience, and culture of innovation, we'll be able to accelerate growth and improve how we serve our existing and future customers." Regarding Northborne's involvement, Peter added, "I've had the privilege of working with the Northborne team on multiple transactions and I greatly value their trusted guidance."

About Northborne Partners

Northborne Partners is a preeminent middle market investment banking firm focused on providing M&A advisory services to companies in the industrial, healthcare, services and food & consumer sectors, among others. It specializes in advising private-equity-owned and closely-held businesses on complex sell-side transactions. Northborne Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information, please visit northborne.com.

About FORTA

FORTA leads the construction industry in fiber reinforcement innovation, providing high-performance solutions for a wide range of applications with a commitment to advancing construction technology used in asphalt and concrete applications worldwide. For decades, the company has pioneered products that improve pavement performance, enhance durability and efficiency, and strengthen infrastructure. For more information, please visit fortacorp.com.

About Riverarch Equity Partners

Riverarch Equity Partners is a middle market private equity firm that invests in market-leading companies where it can partner with management to support accelerated growth. Riverarch is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit riverarch.com.

About The Heritage Group

In operation since 1930, The Heritage Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned business focused on construction and materials, environmental services and specialty chemicals. The Heritage Group's vision is to be known, generation after generation, as a collection of world-class businesses where good, smart, hard-working people can make a real difference. The dozens of companies in The Heritage Group's diverse portfolio are united in its commitment to creating a safer, more enriching and sustainable world by harnessing the power of family. For more information, please visit thgrp.com.

SOURCE Northborne Partners