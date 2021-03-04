Northcentral University Accreditation Reaffirmed Through 2028

Northcentral University, a nonprofit, online institution focused on graduate education, has been regionally accredited since 2003. In 2020, NCU participated in WSCUC's reaffirmation of accreditation institutional review process, including completion of a rigorous self-examination and peer evaluation procedure ensuring the institution substantially meets or exceeds the educational standards, academic expectations and best practices set by WSCUC. Through this process, NCU engaged in careful self-reflection in the context of the contemporary higher education landscape with a primary goal of continuous improvement, in a collaborative, transparent and inclusive environment.

The process of self-reflection was rigorous. In 2017, NCU established a plan for candid institutional self-assessment, institution-wide inclusion and participation, and a comprehensive communication and training strategy. In October 2020, NCU welcomed the WSCUC peer-review team, who spoke with more than 100 individuals representing NCU's students, alumni, faculty and staff members. The collective commitment to accreditation by the WSCUC peer-review team, and NCU students, alumni, faculty and staff, resulted in a robust, engaging and positive reaffirmation of accreditation visit and process.

"What you hope for in an accreditation visit is that the accreditor gets an accurate picture of the institution or program," said President David Harpool. "With the WSCUC visit, Dr. John LaNear, Assistant Dean Jessica Hensley, the Cabinet, faculty, staff, alumni and students did an outstanding job of communicating who NCU is, how we operate and what motivates us. Congratulations to John and Jessica for leading this great result."

Upon reaffirmation, WSCUC shared the following commendations about NCU:

NCU promotes and practices a participatory, transparent and collaborative institutional culture that focuses on student success. NCU creates best practices in the areas of doctoral dissertation quality, asynchronous online learning, academic leadership accountability, financial forecasting and enrollment management that could serve as models with the system and nationally. NCU sustains an inclusive and educational work environment and seeks new means of supporting diverse students and underserved populations. NCU maintains a strong assessment process and well-developed institutional learning outcomes that differentiate learning expectations by degree level.

Additionally, WSCUC expressed appreciation for "the extensive work that Northcentral University undertook in preparing for and supporting this accreditation review. WSCUC is committed to an accreditation process that adds value to institutions while contributing to public accountability, and we thank you for your continued support of this process."

As a part of the continuous accreditation cycle, NCU will plan to participate in a reaffirmation of accreditation review in 2028.

To review the full report, visit: https://www.wscuc.org/institutions/northcentral-university

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 11,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology and technology.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

