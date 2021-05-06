Northcentral University Hosts Conference for Virtual Work Success, June 15 - 17

"Shaping the Future of Virtual Work" gives leaders the tools and tricks to successfully run a virtual organization. Tweet this

"Shaping the Future of Virtual Work: Innovative and Effective Practices for Virtual Work Success," an upcoming virtual conference hosted June 15 – 17, 2021 by Northcentral University's Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations, gives leaders the tools, tips and tricks to successfully run a virtual organization.

The conference will feature roundtable discussions, presentations, panel dialogues and networking sessions that offer insight into how each member of an organization can excel in the virtual workplace. Tracks include leadership and management, human resources, and technology and innovation. Business professionals, scholars, consultants and other leaders in the field will share ideas and emerging best practices to optimize perspectives and tactical approaches for success in the virtual work environment.

Both the Society for Human Resource Management and the HR Certification Institute – two of the world's leading human resources associations – have approved the conference's HR track for professional development credits.

"Shaping the Future of Virtual Work" will be held virtually over three days, June 15 – 17. Registration is open at ncu.edu/cavo. The conference registration fee is $149, and an early bird rate of $99 will apply through May 15. The first 250 registrants will receive a copy of keynote speaker Catherine Mattiske's book, Leading Virtual Teams: Managing from a Distance During the Coronavirus.

Presenters include:

Keynote speaker Catherine Mattiske , founder and CEO of TPC, a thought-leader in virtual team management

, founder and CEO of TPC, a thought-leader in virtual team management Plenary speaker Ron Riggio of the Kravis Leadership Institute, coauthor of Transformational Leadership and many other books

A full list of speakers – including experts in human resources, technology, leadership and innovation – is available on the event website.

For more information about the Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations, visit ncu.edu/cavo. For questions, email [email protected].

About the Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations

The Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations (CAVO) is a hub of current and relevant information and practices aimed at supporting diverse industry professionals and educators in all aspects of virtual work. Hosting both research and real-world examples, NCU's CAVO partners with external experts around the remote workforce, innovations in virtual work and supporting technologies to grow a knowledge base and expertise.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 12,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology and technology.

Northcentral University is an affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

