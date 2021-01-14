Northcentral University Launches Online Juris Doctor (JD) in California

"We are very excited that the John F. Kennedy School of Law has joined Northcentral University," said Dean Lisa Hutton. "Our online JD degree program maintains our core mission of hands-on learning, faculty mentorship and community service, while increasing access to a high quality, accredited CA-licensure education, especially important for those who can't attend law school in the traditional model."

Northcentral has been a leader in online, graduate-focused education since its founding in 1996. Over 11,000 students are enrolled in fields such as education, business, social work, psychology, health sciences, technology and now law.

The JD program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners of the State Bar of California.* The JFK School of Law's student-focused program will provide highly motivated, diverse students with the tools they need to succeed in the legal profession. The curriculum is rigorous yet flexible, and courses are taught by faculty who are practicing attorneys, judges or legal professionals.

Faculty expertise includes civil and criminal law, constitutional law, insurance defense litigation and public interest law. Faculty members bring their real-world expertise to the virtual classroom and are also available to the media as subject area experts.

"The online JD program gives students significantly more individualized faculty feedback than the traditional law school model," said Dean Hutton. "Students have multiple opportunities to apply legal doctrine throughout each course, along with personalized faculty feedback, allowing for a much deeper understanding of the material and greater preparation for exams and, ultimately, for the CA Bar Examination."

The program emphasizes clinical and practical skills training. In addition to online coursework, hands-on training experience is embedded into the curriculum through clinical and internship opportunities.

A BarBri-designed California Bar Exam prep program is also included in tuition.

"An entire year of intensive bar exam preparation is intentionally embedded into the required curriculum. We see this as essential to better prepare students to successfully sit for the CA Bar Examination," said Hutton.

The John F. Kennedy School of Law is one of seven schools at Northcentral University, an accredited, nonprofit, online university headquartered in La Jolla, California. The law school recently transitioned to Northcentral from John F. Kennedy University.

Other law offerings at Northcentral include a Bachelor of Arts in legal studies and a paralegal certificate program, both approved by the American Bar Association.

"JFK University had a proud tradition of serving on-ground students in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are excited to expand our educational excellence to more students through our expertise in online education," said NCU President David Harpool.

Learn more at https://www.ncu.edu/programs-degrees/john-f-kennedy-school-law-programs

Listen to a podcast with more information: https://www.buzzsprout.com/859747/4368086-ethe-ep-15-jfk-school-of-law

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

*Study at, or graduation from, this law school may not qualify a student to take the bar examination or be admitted to practice law in jurisdictions other than California. A student who intends to seek admission to practice law outside of California should contact the admitting authority in that jurisdiction for information regarding its education and admission requirements.

SOURCE Northcentral University

