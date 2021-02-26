Northcentral University Launches Virtual Education Support Center

"VESC connects you to high-quality virtual education tips and tools in one central location," said Director Amy Lyn.

Engaging students of all ages during virtual learning

Enhancing communication between educator and learner / family

Supporting students from home

Bolstering educational leadership

Apps to strengthen teaching and learning

Websites for supplementing learning

Strategies for effective teaching practices

The center will share pertinent resources, expert advice and educational offerings as students of all ages increasingly seek to engage in virtual learning opportunities.

NCU is in a unique position to support schools and learning communities in their transition to virtual education, both in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The university has been online since its founding in 1996, and in the 25 years since has developed extensive methodology for teaching and engaging students in the virtual environment. One of NCU's largest schools is its School of Education, and the university excels at helping educators deepen knowledge of their practice and leadership skills.

At launch, VESC is offering resources including:

Tips for college students learning online

Resources for education leaders new to the online learning space

Best practices for virtual teaching

Two podcasts, the first exploring using the digital tool Padlet in the classroom, and the other discussing the emergence of heightened stress and mental health concerns for faculty and students since the pandemic began

New resources and content will be added on an ongoing basis. Visit www.ncu.edu/virtual-education-support-center for more.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 11,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology and technology.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

