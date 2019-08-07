Northcentral University's School of Health Sciences Named New Program of the Year by the Association of University Programs in Health Administration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Laurie Shanderson, Founding Dean of Northcentral University's School of Health Sciences, has received the New Program of the Year award from the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA). A global network of colleges, universities, faculty, and organizations, AUPHA is committed to the improvement of health and healthcare delivery through excellence in healthcare management and policy education.

As founder of the School of Health Sciences, Shanderson's goal is dedicated to building quality accredited programs that prepare students for the challenges of today's healthcare sector. NCU currently offers two doctoral programs and two master's programs in health sciences disciplines.

"Dr. Shanderson's continued national leadership in the healthcare industry is commendable and her staff and faculty's work to build the 'New Program of the Year' is a reflection of that commitment," Dr. John LaNear, Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

Recently earning a Fellow for the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the nations' leading professional society for healthcare leaders, Shanderson has a strong background in healthcare as well as distance education, program development, accreditation, cultural competence/diversity, and health administration/management.

Shanderson received a Bachelor in Health and Human Services from the State University of New York at Buffalo, a Master of Public Administration from Pace University, and a PhD in Health Services from Walden University.

Shanderson is the current Chair of the Cultural Perspectives Forum for the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA), former Chair and Chair-Elect of the AUPHA Innovative Teaching Faculty Network, founding member of the American Public Health Association's (APHA) Health Informatics Information Technology section, as well as the current section treasurer, and was awarded for Outstanding Leadership Service.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, private, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. With no physical residency requirements, courses are taught one-to-one by an NCU professor with a doctoral degree. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, technology, education, and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in healthcare and marriage and family therapy. NCU is an affiliate of the National University System, a system of nonprofit universities with its headquarters in La Jolla, California. Northcentral University is regionally accredited by WSCUC (WASC Senior College and University Commission), 985 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 100, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001, wscuc.org. For more information, visit www.ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

