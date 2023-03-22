Northeast Acquirers Association (NEAA) Conference Attendance Made Easy with Complimentary Tickets from Netevia

MIAMI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netevia, a top player in the payment processing industry for independent sales organizations (ISO) and host of the after-party for NEAA, is excited to announce its commitment to covering registration fees for attendees, ISOs, agents or industry professionals attending the NEAA conference.

Netevia is committed to providing seamless support for attendees interested in their complimentary NEAA registration offer. To facilitate the process, Netevia will have a dedicated table set up in front of the registration area at the conference. Their knowledgeable representatives will be on hand to assist attendees with setting up banking services accounts, answering any questions, and ensuring a smooth registration experience.

Netevia will also be present at Booth 101 during the conference to showcase its innovative banking solutions and to offer complimentary registration to business owners who sign up for a banking services account using the same email address as their NEAA registration.

"We are looking forward to thanking business owners through our offer at the NEAA conference," said Vlad Sadovskiy, CEO, Netevia. "Then, we hope to connect with industry professionals and showcase our banking solutions while enjoying a memorable evening of networking, drinks, and hors d'oeuvres from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at SPIN Boston."

To claim the complimentary NEAA registration, business owners must:

Register for the banking services provided by Netevia. Use the Netevia Banking Services account to pay for the NEAA entrance fee. Netevia will reimburse the fee once it's posted to the account. If another account has already paid the fee, Netevia will deposit $275 into the Netevia business account after the conference. To get started please visit this link: Netevia's Banking Services Application. Alternatively, you can also download our Netevia Banking app on your phone. Available on Android and Apple devices and sign up using the promo code: neaa2023 Keep in mind, to get reimbursed you will need to either sign up using the link above or using the promo code when registering through the app.

"We believe that offering this special deal to business owners attending NEAA is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients," added Eduardo Mora, Marketing Director, Netevia. "We look forward to making lasting connections with industry professionals at SPIN."

To learn more about Netevia, visit https://netevia.com/ .

About Netevia

Netevia is an innovative platform-agnostic payment solution that simplifies merchant portfolio management and reduces processing costs while allowing your business to transact with any gateway or payment service. Our inclusive, diversified payment ecosystem was developed for ISOs as a modern and client-centric alternative to traditional solutions.

