Northeast China holds apple contest to boost industrial growth

DASHIQIAO, China, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An apple festival was held on Oct. 14 in the Jianyi Town, Dashiqiao City in northeast China's Liaoning Province, as the local government put on a contest and performances to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, according to the People's Government of Dashiqiao City.



Li Shengong, vice mayor of Dashiqiao City, said at the opening ceremony that the event aimed to mobilize the enthusiasm and creativity of local farmers to nurture the city's own farm produce brands, and make them known and tasted by more people. The apple festival is expected to promote the healthy development of the local fruit industry and other subsidiary agricultural products, give full play to the industrial advantages of Hanfu apples, and boost the sector's quality and efficiency.



The festival has selected three "apple kings" in terms of size, taste and appearance. The largest apple weighs 0.85 kilograms; the most palatable apple has a 14.3-percent sugar content; the most beautiful apple features artistic shape and color.



Jianyi Town, known as the land of apple in Liaoning, has an annual output of 8 million kilograms of the good-looking, tasty and durable Hanfu apples. With a temperate continental monsoon climate, the town enjoys distinct seasons, adequate sunshine, moderate rainfall and an average of 2600 hours of sunshine per year. The unique climate and rich minerals offer a very nurturing environment for the growth of apples.



"Every businessman who comes to our village to buy apples will enjoy free food and lodging, and return with loads of apples and delight," said Zhou You, secretary of the CPC branch of Jianyi Town's Xiangfang Village.



Daishiqiao City's unique resources and excellent ecological environment have laid a solid foundation for the development of featured agriculture and created many green, organic and high-quality featured farm produce, and Hanfu apple is one high-quality product bred under such an advantaged environment. There are also other tasty, nutritious and green farm produce such as rice, millet, plums, donkey meat, pork, duck eggs and grapes.

