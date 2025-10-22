Northeast Grocery, Inc. Enhances Digital Shopping Experience Across Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Markets with Instacart Storefront Pro

Upgraded sites and mobile apps deliver faster, easier, and more personalized experience for customers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Grocery, Inc., today announced the launch of redesigned websites and mobile apps for its Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Markets banners, powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro , the company's white-label e-commerce technology. The upgraded platforms provide a modern, customer-friendly, and personalized digital shopping experience, reflecting Northeast Grocery's continued investment in convenience, value, and innovation for customers.

The new sites and apps are designed with the customer at the center - simplifying navigation, making search and checkout faster, and putting loyalty and savings tools right at customers' fingertips. Customers will notice smoother performance on desktops and mobile devices, along with redesigned native apps that make it easier than ever to access loyalty rewards, browse weekly ads, clip e-coupons, reorder past purchases, and even place takeout meals and catering orders.

"Instacart has been an essential partner in helping us expand our digital capabilities and e-commerce footprint over the last several years," said John Persons, CEO of Northeast Grocery, Inc. "Storefront Pro is the next evolution - giving us the tools to make shopping faster, simpler, and more personalized, while reinforcing our commitment to the quality, value, and convenience customers expect from Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Markets."

With nearly 300 locations across six states, Northeast Grocery's digital platforms extend the in-store shopping experience with an intuitive online journey, offering customers greater flexibility to order from their neighborhood store through the following enhancements:

Simplified Navigation & Modernized Design - Finding categories and departments is faster and easier, with a cleaner, mobile-friendly layout that works seamlessly across devices.

Enhanced Shopping Tools - Customers enjoy a quicker, more responsive cart, search, and checkout experience.

Weekly Ads & Flyers - Tops Markets' flyer now features an improved departmental layout, while Market 32 and Price Chopper's ad is fully shoppable, allowing customers to add items directly to their carts.

Expanded Account Features & Payment Options - Customers have more options at checkout with support for Venmo, PayPal, HSA/FSA, and SNAP EBT.

Upgraded Mobile Apps - Redesigned apps feature a streamlined homepage with quick access to loyalty card barcodes ( AdvantEdge and BonusPlus ), points, shopping cart, weekly ads, e-coupons, past orders, aisle guide information, and takeout meals and catering. Navigation across shopping, coupons, and lists has been improved, visuals refreshed, and new payment options added for a smoother, more functional experience.

"We're proud to support Northeast Grocery as they modernize the shopping experience across Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at Instacart. "Storefront Pro helps retailers like NGI create a seamless connection between their stores and digital channels - giving customers faster, easier, and more personalized ways to shop - while keeping each brand's unique identity front and center."

NGI's collaboration with Instacart spans nearly a decade. Market 32 and Price Chopper first partnered with Instacart in 2017 to introduce same-day delivery, later expanding into broader online ordering and digital solutions. Since NGI's formation in 2021, Tops Markets has also benefitted from the partnership, with both operating companies adopting Instacart's enterprise technology to power their digital growth. This includes Carrot Ads , Instacart's retail media technology that connects brands and customers through targeted advertising, and FoodStorm , Instacart's perimeter order management technology that powers order management and catering programs for Market 32 and Price Chopper. Storefront Pro represents the next chapter in this collaboration - delivering even greater speed, personalization, and convenience across NGI's family of banners.

To shop, visit shop.pricechopper.com , shop.market32.com , and shop.topsmarkets.com , or download the upgraded apps today:

About Northeast Grocery

Headquartered in Schenectady, NY, Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Friendly Markets, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 teammates/associates. NGI is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America . With more than 150 years of industry leadership combined, Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops share longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising and exceptional customer service and are driven to provide sustainably sourced, high-quality products to nourish the communities in which they operate while reducing environmental waste and energy consumption. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com and www.topsmarkets.com .

