Northeast Homes Least Ready for Faster EV Chargers

25 May, 2023, 16:32 ET

New Data from EV Home/Business Charging Install Leader Qmerit 

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broader U.S. electric vehicle (EV) adoption will demand significantly upgraded home-charging capacity – as about 80 percent of EV charging is done at home. Unfortunately, public charging today is a slow and cumbersome alternative for many American EV drivers – while home EV charging eliminates the burden of charging in the wild, maximizing the experience of EV use.

Homes least ready for fast EV Charging - survey by Qmerit.

Many older, non-renovated American homes, however, lack the capacity to accommodate Level 2 charging and other electrification technologies, and will need to have their electrical panels upgraded or implement load shedding technology to do so. 

As seen by the accompanying table, newly released customer survey data from Qmerit – North America's leading installer of home and business EV chargers and other electrification technologies – shows that such older homes are more concentrated in the Northeast, Midwest and West. The Northeast, unsurprisingly, leads the pack with the highest concentration of older homes.

Conversely, newer homes – those more ready to accommodate faster chargers -- tend to be in the South.

In the Northeast, 69% of homes were built before 2000, 60 percent in the Midwest, and about 59 percent in the West. Just 40 percent of homes in the South were built before 2000.

The data is derived from the Qmerit EV Home Charging Assessment, surveying over 60,000 customers in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The new data can help inform the marketplace as it allocates resources to accelerate the transition to EVs and other clean energy technologies.

Qmerit's newly established Electrification Institute (EI) released the data. The EI is designed to educate consumers and businesses, through various means, on the urgent need for greener transportation and energy technologies and a more decentralized, clean-energy grid.

The EI plans to issue a white paper later this year that will address these same issues and provide more details on the data released today. 

