NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND AND NAMES KEVIN L. DEARDORFF TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. This cash dividend will be payable on August 27, 2026, to common shareholders of record on August 13, 2026.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $24.11 per common share as of June 30, 2026. The last reported trade of the Company's stock at the close of business on July 28, 2026 was $24.10 per common share and the number of outstanding common shares was 2,349,909 as of the same date. The annualized dividend yield is currently 3.15% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.19 per common share against the July 28, 2026 closing price of $24.10 per common share.

Kevin L. Deardorff was appointed to the boards of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Savings Bank effective July 28, 2026. Deardorff is a retired bank executive who has over 40 years of experience in the banking industry. "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to our board. His deep expertise in banking will be invaluable as we continue to drive disciplined growth and provide community banking at the highest level" said Michael Zahn, President/CEO and Board Chair of First Federal Savings Bank.

Deardorff most recently served as Executive Vice President at Lake City Bank before retiring in 2021. Throughout his career, he was responsible for all aspects of the retail banking division. This included all retail activities and staff for a 50-office network. "I am honored to join the boards of First Federal Savings Bank and Northeast Indiana Bancorp at such a dynamic time in the financial sector. I look forward to working with the leadership team as they continue to support local customers and businesses with their banking needs and embrace their role as a community bank in northeast Indiana" stated Deardorff.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana. bank.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.