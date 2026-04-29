NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND AND HOLDS THIRTY-FIRST ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. This cash dividend will be payable on May 28, 2026, to common shareholders of record on May 14, 2026.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $23.63 per common share as of March 31, 2026. The last reported trade of the Company's stock at the close of business on April 28, 2026 was $22.52 per common share and the number of outstanding common shares was 2,365,455 as of the same date. The annualized dividend yield is currently 3.37% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.19 per common share against the April 28, 2026 closing price of $22.52 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. held its thirty-first annual shareholders' meeting on April 28, 2026. The shareholders elected Dr. Julie A. Utendorf and William A. Zimmer as directors of the company for terms to expire in 2029.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana. bank.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.