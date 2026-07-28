NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,873,000 ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to earnings from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $1,641,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.34% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.36% compared to an ROA of 1.19% and an ROE of 13.27% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased $507,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense was $155,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $200,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025. Total non-interest income was $744,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $708,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.5 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.24% and an annualized ROE of 12.44% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 11.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total assets decreased $5.4 million, or -3.9% on an annualized basis, to $553.9 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $12.7 million, or 11.9% on an annualized basis, to $412.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total net loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $2 million, or 1.7% on an annualized basis, to $457.8 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.8 million to $56.7 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $50.4 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.48 to $24.11 per common share as of June 30, 2026 compared to $23.63 at March 31, 2026. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,353,405 as of June 30, 2026.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and service.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















June 30, December 31, June 30,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2026 2025 2025











(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,311,180 $ 3,894,280 $ 8,145,996





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

8,142,100 3,185,624 1,635,221





Total cash and cash equivalents

14,453,280 7,079,904 9,781,217





Interest-earning time deposits

1,470,000 1,470,000 2,430,000





Securities available for sale

82,410,421 82,257,908 77,788,474





Securities held to maturity

11,252,081 11,545,964 11,565,312





Loans held for sale

385,700 81,200 1,427,550





Loans, gross

419,491,918 431,869,990 429,166,850





Allowance for credit losses

(6,899,216) (6,593,425) (6,595,962)





Loans, net

412,592,702 425,276,565 422,570,888





Accrued interest receivable

2,361,653 2,574,430 2,244,388





Premises and equipment

8,504,164 8,669,720 8,512,877





FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,835,000 2,835,000





Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,677,108 12,502,813 12,328,409





Other assets

4,951,232 5,040,484 5,357,208





Total Assets

$ 553,893,341 $ 559,333,988 $ 556,841,323





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 60,050,106 $ 51,188,798 $ 52,914,448





Interest bearing deposits

397,780,405 404,656,646 401,819,546





Borrowed funds

35,000,000 44,400,000 47,000,000





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,323,303 4,173,430 4,710,981





Total Liabilities

497,153,814 504,418,874 506,444,975





Stockholders' equity

56,739,527 54,915,114 50,396,348





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 553,893,341 $ 559,333,988 $ 556,841,323









































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2026 2026 2025

2026 2025















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 7,834,410 $ 7,709,470 $ 7,730,639

$ 15,543,880 $ 14,955,807 Total interest expense

2,864,801 2,957,337 3,267,904

5,822,138 6,355,553 Net interest income

4,969,609 4,752,133 4,462,735

9,721,742 8,600,254 Provision for credit loss expense













Loans

180,000 180,000 189,000

360,000 809,017 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

(25,000) - 11,000

(25,000) 11,000 Total provision for credit loss expense

155,000 180,000 200,000

335,000 820,017 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,814,609 4,572,133 4,262,735

9,386,742 7,780,237















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

174,390 154,065 163,581

328,455 321,219 Interchange fees

206,740 191,099 199,831

397,839 389,740 Loan servicing fees

78,893 90,249 84,352

169,142 200,398 Net gain on sale of loans

120,670 72,002 105,083

192,672 153,115 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

87,591 86,704 85,181

174,295 168,865 Other income

75,812 69,419 69,926

145,231 186,170 Total non-interest income

744,096 663,538 707,954

1,407,634 1,419,507















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,749,441 1,810,242 1,710,384

3,559,683 3,356,688 Occupancy

454,697 450,576 413,228

905,273 845,418 Data processing

400,797 421,678 247,019

822,475 626,143 Deposit insurance premiums

84,500 86,250 77,500

170,750 160,000 Professional fees

169,654 176,544 163,484

346,198 297,978 Advertising and marketing fees

94,131 86,064 86,020

180,195 172,068 Correspondent bank charges

31,094 31,528 28,541

62,622 51,156 Other expense

293,052 251,131 292,324

544,183 554,447 Total non-interest expense

3,277,366 3,314,013 3,018,500

6,591,379 6,063,898















Income before income taxes

2,281,339 1,921,658 1,952,189

4,202,997 3,135,846 Income tax expense

408,038 323,117 311,483

731,155 436,179 Net income

$ 1,873,301 $ 1,598,541 $ 1,640,706

$ 3,471,842 $ 2,699,667



















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30,

June 30, June 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2026 2026 2025

2026 2025















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,346,207 2,355,016 2,380,896

2,350,585 2,380,342 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,347,081 2,355,370 2,380,896

2,351,199 2,380,342 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.80 $ 0.68 $ 0.69

$ 1.48 $ 1.13 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.80 $ 0.68 $ 0.69

$ 1.48 $ 1.13 Net interest margin (1)

3.70 % 3.51 % 3.35 %

3.61 % 3.29 % Return on average assets (1)

1.34 % 1.14 % 1.19 %

1.24 % 1.00 % Return on average equity (1)

13.36 % 11.51 % 13.27 %

12.44 % 11.02 % Efficiency ratio

57.36 % 61.19 % 58.38 %

59.23 % 60.52 %















Allowance for credit losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,769,202 $ 6,593,425 $ 6,381,216

$ 6,593,425 $ 6,771,171 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

10,286 - -

10,286 - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- 959,749 Consumer

55,287 52,729 34,696

108,016 118,834 Gross charge-offs

65,573 52,729 34,696

118,302 1,078,583 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

- - -

- 3,247 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

257 - -

257 - Consumer

15,330 48,506 60,442

63,836 91,110 Gross recoveries

15,587 48,506 60,442

64,093 94,357 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

49,986 4,223 (25,746)

54,209 984,226 Provision for credit losses

180,000 180,000 189,000

360,000 809,017 Balance, end of period

$ 6,899,216 $ 6,769,202 $ 6,595,962

$ 6,899,216 $ 6,595,962















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.05 % 0.00 % -0.02 %

0.03 % 0.47 %



















As of









June 30, March 31, June 30,





Non-performing assets

2026 2026 2025





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 7,893,034 $ 8,138,245 $ 6,230,450





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt modification

2,505,644 2,584,342 2,551,651





Total non-performing loans

10,398,678 10,722,587 8,782,101





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 10,398,678 $ 10,722,587 $ 8,782,101





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.88 % 1.92 % 1.58 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

2.48 % 2.51 % 2.05 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

66.35 % 63.13 % 75.11 %





Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.64 % 1.58 % 1.54 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

10.24 % 10.03 % 9.05 %





Book value per share

$ 24.11 $ 23.63 $ 21.03





Common shares outstanding

2,353,405 2,366,342 2,396,896





















(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized















SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.