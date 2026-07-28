NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

News provided by

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 28, 2026, 17:15 ET

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,873,000 ($0.80 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to earnings from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $1,641,000 ($0.69 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.34% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.36% compared to an ROA of 1.19% and an ROE of 13.27% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased $507,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense was $155,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $200,000 for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025. Total non-interest income was $744,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $708,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $3.5 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.24% and an annualized ROE of 12.44% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.00% and an annualized ROE of 11.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. 

Total assets decreased $5.4 million, or -3.9% on an annualized basis, to $553.9 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $12.7 million, or 11.9% on an annualized basis, to $412.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to total net loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $2 million, or 1.7% on an annualized basis, to $457.8 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.  

Shareholders' equity increased $1.8 million to $56.7 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $50.4 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.48 to $24.11 per common share as of June 30, 2026 compared to $23.63 at March 31, 2026. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,353,405 as of June 30, 2026. 

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and service.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS










June 30,

December 31,

June 30,


Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025





(Audited)



Assets






Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$           6,311,180

$           3,894,280

$           8,145,996


Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

8,142,100

3,185,624

1,635,221


Total cash and cash equivalents

14,453,280

7,079,904

9,781,217


Interest-earning time deposits

1,470,000

1,470,000

2,430,000


Securities available for sale

82,410,421

82,257,908

77,788,474


Securities held to maturity

11,252,081

11,545,964

11,565,312


Loans held for sale

385,700

81,200

1,427,550


Loans, gross

419,491,918

431,869,990

429,166,850


Allowance for credit losses

(6,899,216)

(6,593,425)

(6,595,962)


Loans, net

412,592,702

425,276,565

422,570,888


Accrued interest receivable

2,361,653

2,574,430

2,244,388


Premises and equipment

8,504,164

8,669,720

8,512,877


FHLB Stock

2,835,000

2,835,000

2,835,000


Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,677,108

12,502,813

12,328,409


Other assets

4,951,232

5,040,484

5,357,208


Total Assets

$       553,893,341

$       559,333,988

$       556,841,323










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Non-interest bearing deposits

$         60,050,106

$         51,188,798

$         52,914,448


Interest bearing deposits

397,780,405

404,656,646

401,819,546


Borrowed funds

35,000,000

44,400,000

47,000,000


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,323,303

4,173,430

4,710,981


Total Liabilities

497,153,814

504,418,874

506,444,975


Stockholders' equity

56,739,527

54,915,114

50,396,348


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$       553,893,341

$       559,333,988

$       556,841,323




















 Three months ended 

Six months ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025








Net interest income






Total interest income

$           7,834,410

$           7,709,470

$           7,730,639

$         15,543,880

$         14,955,807

Total interest expense

2,864,801

2,957,337

3,267,904

5,822,138

6,355,553

Net interest income

4,969,609

4,752,133

4,462,735

9,721,742

8,600,254

Provision for credit loss expense






Loans

180,000

180,000

189,000

360,000

809,017

Off-balance sheet credit exposures

(25,000)

-

11,000

(25,000)

11,000

Total provision for credit loss expense

155,000

180,000

200,000

335,000

820,017

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,814,609

4,572,133

4,262,735

9,386,742

7,780,237








Non-interest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

174,390

154,065

163,581

328,455

321,219

Interchange fees

206,740

191,099

199,831

397,839

389,740

Loan servicing fees

78,893

90,249

84,352

169,142

200,398

Net gain on sale of loans

120,670

72,002

105,083

192,672

153,115

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

87,591

86,704

85,181

174,295

168,865

Other income

75,812

69,419

69,926

145,231

186,170

Total non-interest income

744,096

663,538

707,954

1,407,634

1,419,507








Non-interest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

1,749,441

1,810,242

1,710,384

3,559,683

3,356,688

Occupancy

454,697

450,576

413,228

905,273

845,418

Data processing

400,797

421,678

247,019

822,475

626,143

Deposit insurance premiums

84,500

86,250

77,500

170,750

160,000

Professional fees

169,654

176,544

163,484

346,198

297,978

Advertising and marketing fees

94,131

86,064

86,020

180,195

172,068

Correspondent bank charges

31,094

31,528

28,541

62,622

51,156

Other expense

293,052

251,131

292,324

544,183

554,447

Total non-interest expense

3,277,366

3,314,013

3,018,500

6,591,379

6,063,898








Income before income taxes

2,281,339

1,921,658

1,952,189

4,202,997

3,135,846

Income tax expense

408,038

323,117

311,483

731,155

436,179

Net income

$           1,873,301

$           1,598,541

$           1,640,706

$           3,471,842

$           2,699,667










 Three months ended 

Six months ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2026

2026

2025

2026

2025








Average shares outstanding - basic

2,346,207

2,355,016

2,380,896

2,350,585

2,380,342

Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,347,081

2,355,370

2,380,896

2,351,199

2,380,342

Basic earnings per share

$                     0.80

$                     0.68

$                     0.69

$                     1.48

$                     1.13

Diluted earnings per share

$                     0.80

$                     0.68

$                     0.69

$                     1.48

$                     1.13

Net interest margin (1)

3.70 %

3.51 %

3.35 %

3.61 %

3.29 %

Return on average assets (1)

1.34 %

1.14 %

1.19 %

1.24 %

1.00 %

Return on average equity (1)

13.36 %

11.51 %

13.27 %

12.44 %

11.02 %

Efficiency ratio

57.36 %

61.19 %

58.38 %

59.23 %

60.52 %








Allowance for credit losses:






Balance, beginning of period

$           6,769,202

$           6,593,425

$           6,381,216

$           6,593,425

$           6,771,171

Charge-offs:






One-to-four family

10,286

-

-

10,286

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial  

-

-

-

-

959,749

Consumer

55,287

52,729

34,696

108,016

118,834

Gross charge-offs

65,573

52,729

34,696

118,302

1,078,583

Recoveries:






One-to-four family

-

-

-

-

3,247

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial  

257

-

-

257

-

Consumer

15,330

48,506

60,442

63,836

91,110

Gross recoveries

15,587

48,506

60,442

64,093

94,357

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

49,986

4,223

(25,746)

54,209

984,226

Provision for credit losses

180,000

180,000

189,000

360,000

809,017

Balance, end of period

$           6,899,216

$           6,769,202

$           6,595,962

$           6,899,216

$           6,595,962








Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.05 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

0.03 %

0.47 %










As of




June 30,

March 31,

June 30,


Non-performing assets

2026

2026

2025


Loans:






Non-accrual

$           7,893,034

$           8,138,245

$           6,230,450


Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-


Troubled debt modification

2,505,644

2,584,342

2,551,651


Total non-performing loans

10,398,678

10,722,587

8,782,101


Real estate owned

-

-

-


Other repossessed assets

-

-

-


Total non-performing assets

$         10,398,678

$         10,722,587

$           8,782,101










Non-performing assets to total assets

1.88 %

1.92 %

1.58 %


Non-performing loans to gross loans

2.48 %

2.51 %

2.05 %


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

66.35 %

63.13 %

75.11 %


Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.64 %

1.58 %

1.54 %










Other financial ratios






Tangible common equity

10.24 %

10.03 %

9.05 %


Book value per share

$                   24.11

$                   23.63

$                   21.03


Common shares outstanding

2,353,405

2,366,342

2,396,896










(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized






SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

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