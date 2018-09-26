Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increased Year To Date Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased $257,000 or 8.8% to $3.16 million ($2.65 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $2.90 million ($2.41 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The prior nine months earnings were increased by a negative Loan Loss Provision that increased earnings roughly $400,000, net of taxes. Core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 would have been roughly $2.50 million without the negative Loan Loss Provision. The current nine months earnings equates to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an ROE of 11.68% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.28% and an annualized ROE of 11.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Net income decreased $283,000 to $1.03 million ($0.86 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to net income of $1.31 million ($1.10 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Core earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2017 would have been roughly $915,000 without the negative Loan Loss Provision discussed above. The current three months earnings equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.27% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 11.22% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.74% and an ROE of 14.70% for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Net Loans Receivable have increased $4.2 million or 1.9% to $229.3 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $225.1 million at December 31, 2017. Total Deposits have increased $20.9 million or 9.9% to $233.1 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $212.2 million at December 31, 2017. Shareholder's equity was $36.9 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $35.7 million at December 31, 2017. The book value of NIDB's stock was $30.59 per common share as of September 30, 2018. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on October 19, 2018 was $38.00 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ASSETS September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 7,589,922 $ 3,954,186 Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,241,634 3,559,790 Total cash and cash equivalents 9,831,556 7,513,976 Interest- earning time deposits 2,942,000 1,715,000 Securities available for sale 64,236,480 58,583,396 Securities held to maturity 1,234,242 1,728,199 Loans held for sale 648,150 1,064,300 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2018 $2,727,118 and December 31, 2017 $2,746,523 229,303,016 225,132,535 Accrued interest receivable 1,236,347 1,246,930 Premises and equipment 4,024,539 4,148,328 Investments in limited liability partnerships 2,498,334 2,708,333 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,555,818 8,382,193 Other assets 2,250,643 1,952,615 Total Assets $ 326,761,125 $ 314,175,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits 28,141,322 25,242,627 Interest bearing deposits 204,962,441 186,916,030 Borrowed Funds 52,991,468 61,199,066 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,764,843 5,098,911 Total Liabilities 289,860,074 278,456,634 Retained earnings – substantially restricted 36,901,051 35,719,171 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 326,761,125 $ 314,175,805 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total interest income $ 3,560,452 $ 3,096,331 $ 10,380,320 $ 9,018,361 Total interest expense 848,973 550,848 2,283,207 1,525,677 Net interest income $ 2,711,479 $ 2,545,483 $ 8,097,113 $ 7,492,684 Provision for loan losses - (650,000) - (600,000) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,711,479 $ 3,195,483 $ 8,097,113 $ 8,092,684 Service charges on deposit accounts 170,016 162,963 491,061 450,672 Interchange Fees 133,327 115,142 395,271 344,715 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities - 785 (4,947) (6,931) Net gain on sale of loans 138,351 126,705 545,420 471,475 Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets (5,000) 1,372 (4,851) (6,426) Brokerage fees 58,804 52,773 178,047 164,426 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 59,876 55,375 173,626 166,125 Other income 146,532 146,920 397,162 427,563 Total noninterest income $ 701,906 $ 662,035 $ 2,170,789 $ 2,011,619 Salaries and employee benefits 1,186,985 1,085,731 3,565,269 3,279,354 Occupancy 279,721 240,762 804,954 742,231 Data processing 293,212 168,148 870,462 702,699 Deposit insurance premiums 14,000 28,000 62,000 78,000 Professional fees 91,612 116,448 233,507 281,289 Correspondent bank charges 33,868 30,950 97,101 93,655 Other expense 323,212 274,729 968,578 901,730 Total noninterest expenses $ 2,222,610 $ 1,944,768 $ 6,601,871 $ 6,078,958 Income before income tax expense $ 1,190,775 $ 1,912,750 $ 3,666,031 $ 4,025,345 Income tax expense 159,182 597,861 505,127 1,121,207 Net Income $ 1,031,593 $ 1,314,889 $ 3,160,904 $ 2,904,138 NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Basic Earnings per common share 0.86 1.10 2.65 2.41 Dilutive Earnings per share 0.86 1.10 2.65 2.41 Net interest margin 3.56% 3.61% 3.59% 3.54% Return on average assets 1.27% 1.74% 1.31% 1.28% Return on average equity 11.22% 14.70% 11.68% 11.08% Efficiency ratio 65.11% 60.63% 64.30% 63.96% Average shares outstanding- primary 1,195,119 1,200,371 1,194,024 1,205,084 Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,195,286 1,200,538 1,195,724 1,206,284 Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,808,485 $ 2,660,491 $ 2,746,523 $ 3,149,092 Charge-offs: One-to-four family 30,471 56,230 41,072 56,230 Commercial real estate - - - 530,692 Land/land development - - - - Commercial - - 2,250 - Consumer 91,814 82,239 184,793 188,445 Gross charge-offs 122,285 138,469 228,115 775,367 Recoveries: One-to-four family 474 219 1,164 1,594 Commercial real estate - 685,196 66,755 685,580 Land/land development - - - - Commercial - 325,190 7,428 350,190 Consumer 40,444 29,966 133,363 106,474 Gross recoveries 40,918 1,040,541 208,710 1,143,838 Net charge-offs / (recoveries) 81,367 (902,072) 19,405 (368,471) Additions charged to operations - (650,000) - (600,000) Balance at end of period $ 2,727,818 $ 2,912,563 $ 2,727,118 $ 2,912,533 (1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.14% (1.69%) 0.01% (0.24%) Nonperforming assets (000's) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, Loans: 2018 2018 2018 2017 Non-accrual $ 2,566 $ 2,290 $ 2,032 $ 2,261 Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - Troubled debt restructured 292 294 296 236 Total nonperforming loans 2,858 2,584 2,328 2,497 Real estate owned 114 60 48 - Other repossessed assets - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,972 $ 2,644 $ 2,376 $ 2,497 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.91% 0.82% 0.75% 0.79% Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.23% 1.12% 1.01% 1.10% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 95.42% 108.73% 118.47% 110.01% Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.19% 1.23% 1.21% 1.22% At September 30, 2018 2017 Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.29% 11.96% Book value per share $ 30.59 $ 29.97 Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,206,327 1,214,879 (1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

