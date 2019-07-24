Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 7, 2019.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $33.34 per common share as of June 30, 2019. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on July 23, 2019 was $37.00 per common share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,206,327 as of the same date. The annualized dividend yield is currently 2.7% when annualizing the current quarter cash dividend of $0.25 per common share against the July 23, 2019 closing price of $37.00 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

