Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Annual Earnings And Quarterly Earnings

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Jan 31, 2020, 14:25 ET

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB:  NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced earnings increased $519,000 or 12.4% to $4.7 million ($3.91 per diluted common share) for the full year 2019 when compared to full year 2018 earnings of $4.2 million ($3.49 per diluted common share).  2019 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company.  The full year 2019 earnings equates to a return on average assets of 1.33% and a return on average equity of 11.76% compared to an ROA of 1.28% and an ROE of 11.48% for the full year 2018.

Total assets increased $19.7 million or 5.9% to $353.9 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 assets of $334.2 million.  Total net loans increased $13.4 million or 5.6% to $253.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $240.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Total deposits increased $18.9 million or 8.1% to $252.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $233.4 million at December 31, 2018.  Total borrowings decreased $2.5 million or 4.2% to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 borrowings of $59.7 million.    

The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $139,000 or 13.9% to $1.1 million ($0.96 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $1.0 million ($0.84 per diluted common shares).  The current quarter's earnings equates to an ROA of 1.28% and an ROE of 11.05% compared to an ROA of 1.21% and an ROE of 10.90% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Commenting on the financial results, First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "I'm very pleased with our record financial performance in 2019.  Embracing our role as a community bank has led to our success.  In addition, for the 25th year in row, we were able to increase our dividend to our shareholders as well as provide them with a special dividend for the 5th consecutive year."

The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.1 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2019 including roughly $905,000 from a Special Cash Dividend ($0.75 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2019 for the 5th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends.  The book value of NIDB stock was $34.25 per common share as of December 31, 2019.  The Company's stock closed at $40.10 per common share on December 31, 2019, an increase of $3.10 or 8.4% compared to the closing stock price of $37.00 per common share on December 31, 2018.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

                

                                            

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




                                                              ASSETS

 

    December 31,

                 2019

December 31, 

2018

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

8,352,340

$

3,605,610

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

2,863,471

2,685,698

   Total cash and cash equivalents

11,215,811

6,291,308

Securities available for sale

65,001,858

63,898,265

Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions

3,681,000

3,436,000

Securities held to maturity

1,044,197

1,233,843

Loans held for sale

134,000

453,100

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2019 $3,191,605 and Dec. 31, 2018 $2,856,319

253,461,826

240,075,827

Accrued interest receivable

1,242,788

1,314,404

Premises and equipment

4,971,271

3,988,192

Investments in limited liability partnerships

2,128,334

2,428,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance

8,839,193

8,613,693

Other assets

2,203,348

2,477,748

    Total Assets

$

353,923,626

$

334,210,714

                                    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Non-interest bearing deposits

30,011,306

26,751,611

Interest bearing deposits

222,271,145

206,618,957

Borrowed Funds

57,237,450

59,763,974

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,086,817

3,735,912

    Total Liabilities

312,606,718

296,870,454




Retained earnings – substantially restricted

41,316,908

37,340,260

    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

353,923,626

$

334,210,714


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total interest income

$

3,888,547

$

3,762,659

$

15,995,780

$

14,142,981

Total interest expense

1,020,391

922,895

4,335,592

3,206,100

    Net interest income

$

2,868,156

$

2,839,764

$

11,660,188

$

10,936,881

Provision for loan losses

75,000

175,000

425,000

175,000

  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

2,793,156

$

2,664,764

$

11,235,188

$

10,761,881

     Service charges on deposit accounts

202,459

167,744

742,279

658,805

     Interchange fees

149,117

136,009

592,966

531,280

     Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(157,931)

91,526

(162,879)

     Net gain on sale of loans

272,788

499,684

920,900

1,045,103

     Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets

(12,047)

(3,302)

(4,439)

(8,153)

     Brokerage fees

51,854

38,956

216,823

217,003

     Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

56,375

57,876

225,500

231,500

     Other income

99,285

177,850

634,706

575,012

Total noninterest income

$

819,831

$

916,886

$

3,420,261

$

3,087,671

     Salaries and employee benefits

1,261,897

1,233,054

5,139,029

4,798,322

     Occupancy

271,594

257,137

1,124,854

1,062,090

     Data processing

243,055

302,361

962,075

1,172,825

     Deposit insurance premiums

-

24,000

24,000

86,000

     Professional fees

81,073

193,281

368,327

426,787

     Advertising and marketing

67,630

80,673

256,690

247,615

     Correspondent bank charges

36,050

34,124

145,909

131,225

     Other expense

312,622

279,916

1,156,107

1,081,554

Total noninterest expenses

$

2,273,921

$

2,404,546

$

9,176,991

$

9,006,417

  Income before income tax expense

$

1,339,066

$

1,177,104

$

5,478,458

$

4,843,135

Income tax expense

193,761

171,151

792,964

676,278

Net Income

$

1,145,305

$

1,005,953

$

4,685,494

$

4,166,857







NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Basic Earnings per common share

0.96

0.84

3.91

3.49

Dilutive Earnings per share

0.96

0.84

3.91

3.49

Net interest margin

3.43%

3.64%

3.52%

3.60%

Return on average assets

1.28%

1.21%

1.33%

1.28%

Return on average equity

11.05%

10.90%

11.76%

11.48%

Efficiency Ratio

61.66%

64.01%

60.85%

64.22%

Average shares outstanding - primary

1,198,827

1,195,527

1,197,629

1,194,403

Average shares outstanding - diluted

1,198,827

1,195,527

1,198,154

1,195,678




Allowance for loan losses:




   Balance at beginning of period

$

3,094,673

$

2,727,118

$

2,856,319

$

2,746,523

   Charge-offs:




      One-to-four family

-

-

41,961

41,072

      Commercial real estate

-

-

73,705

-

      Land/land development

-

-

-

-

      Commercial

52,725

-

77,725

2,250

      Consumer

55,138

86,100

208,170

270,893

         Gross charge-offs

107,863

86,100

401,561

314,215

   Recoveries:




      One-to-four family

43,406

1,339

46,066

2,503

      Commercial real estate

-

-

64,040

66,754

      Land/land development

-

-

-

-

      Commercial

63,000

-

86,649

7,428

      Consumer

23,389

38,862

115,092

172,325

         Gross recoveries

129,795

40,301

311,847

249,011

   Net charge-offs / recoveries

(21,932)

45,799

89,714

65,205

   Additions charged to operations

75,000

175,000

425,000

175,000

   Balance at end of period

$

3,191,605

$

2,856,319

$

3,191,605

$

2,856,319






   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)

(0.03%)

0.08%

0.04%

0.03%






Nonperforming assets (000's)

At December 31,

At September 30,

At June 30,

At December 31,

   Loans:

2019

2019

2019

2018

      Non-accrual

$

6,173

$

4,952

$

4,970

$

2,674

      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-

      Troubled debt restructured

468

470

530

170

         Total nonperforming loans

6,641

5,422

5,500

2,844

   Real estate owned

262

361

-

33

   Other repossessed assets

-

-

-

-

         Total nonperforming assets

$

6,903

$

5,783

$

5,500

$

2,877





   Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.95%

1.64%

1.53%

0.86%

   Nonperforming loans to total loans

2.59%

2.13%

2.14%

1.17%

   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

48.07%

57.08%

54.27%

100.42%

   Allowance for loan losses to total receivable

1.26%

1.23%

1.18%

1.19%

At December 31,

2019

2018


Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.67%

11.17%


Book value per share

$

34.25

$

30.95


Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,206,327

1,206,327








(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
















