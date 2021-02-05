Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Annual Earnings And Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced earnings increased $914,000 or 19.5% to $5.6 million ($4.65 per diluted common share) for the full year 2020 when compared to full year 2019 earnings of $4.7 million ($3.91 per diluted common share). 2020 annual earnings represent the highest earnings level ever recorded for the Company. The full year 2020 earnings equates to a return on average assets of 1.44% and a return on average equity of 12.63% compared to an ROA of 1.33% and an ROE of 11.76% for the full year 2019.

Total assets increased $37.4 million or 10.6% to $391.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 assets of $353.9 million. Total net loans increased $10.7 million or 4.2% to $264.2 million at December 31, 2020 from $253.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $44.7 million or 17.7% to $297.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $252.3 million at December 31, 2019. Total borrowings decreased $11.4 million or 19.9% to $45.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 borrowings of $57.2 million.

The Company paid out cash dividends of $2.5 million to shareholders during the year ended December 31, 2020 including roughly $1.2 million from a Special Cash Dividend ($1.00 per common share) that was paid to shareholders in December 2020 for the 6th year in a row of Special Cash Dividends. The book value of NIDB stock was $37.73 per common share as of December 31, 2020. The Company's stock closed at $40.00 per common share on December 31, 2020.

Commenting on the financial results, First Federal Savings Bank President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "2020 was a challenging year for everyone. I'm pleased with how our team stepped up to serve our customers and our communities." Zahn continues, "FFSB was able to achieve record earnings while helping commercial customers secure much needed relief and homeowners obtain low interest rate mortgages."

First Federal Savings Bank was a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2020. The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 400 clients receive roughly $40.0 million in PPP funding. We have also begun helping clients navigate the second round of the PPP program for first and second draw requests.

First Federal Savings Bank had record 1-4 Family mortgage production of $92.5 million for the full year 2020. This was an increase of $56.8 million or 159.1% compared to 1-4 Family mortgage production of $35.7 million for the full year 2019. These efforts help our retail clients through lower monthly payments and lower interest over the life of their mortgage loans. We anticipate mortgage production to remain at elevated levels at least over the next three months if not longer.

The Company also announced quarterly earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by $331,000 or 28.9% to $1.5 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) when compared to earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $1.1 million ($0.96 per diluted common shares). We also accrued $550,000 in pension expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as we prepare to transition our frozen multi-employer defined benefit pension plan to a qualified successor plan during the first quarter of 2021. Earnings would have been roughly $410,000 higher, net of taxes, without this non-recurring entry. The current quarter's earnings equates to an ROA of 1.49% and an ROE of 12.90% compared to an ROA of 1.28% and an ROE of 11.05% for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 12,397,471 $ 8,352,340

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,311,822 2,863,471

Total cash and cash equivalents 14,709,293 11,215,811

Interest-earning time deposits 3,681,000 3,681,000

Securities available for sale 78,418,462 65,001,858

Securities held to maturity 9,442,271 1,044,197

Loans held for sale 137,000 134,000

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss Dec. 31, 2020 $3,851,897 and Dec. 31, 2019 $3,191,605 264,220,486 253,461,826

Accrued interest receivable 1,516,929 1,242,788

Premises and equipment 5,282,884 4,971,271

Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,828,334 2,128,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance 10,071,443 8,839,193

Other assets 1,969,048 2,203,348

Total Assets $ 391,277,150 $ 353,923,626

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 46,257,438 30,011,306

Interest bearing deposits 250,700,577 222,271,145

Borrowed Funds 45,805,419 57,237,450

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,852,005 3,086,817

Total Liabilities 345,615,439 312,606,718









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 45,661,711 41,316,908

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 391,277,150 $ 353,923,626





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



December 31, December 31,



2020 2019 2020 2019

Total interest income $ 4,115,656 $ 3,888,547 $ 15,449,622 $ 15,995,780

Total interest expense

619,374

1,020,391

3,041,269

4,335,592

Net interest income $ 3,496,282 $ 2,868,156 $ 12,408,353 $ 11,660,188

Provision for loan losses

120,000

75,000

580,000

425,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 3,376,282 $ 2,793,156 $ 11,828,353 $ 11,235,188

Service charges on deposit accounts

190,312

202,459

659,683

742,279

Interchange fees

150,561

149,117

569,959

592,966

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

91,526

Net gain on sale of loans 874,069 272,788 2,715,931 920,900

Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets - (12,047) (16,535) (4,439)

Brokerage fees 47,501 51,854 189,633 216,823

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 62,731 56,375 232,250 225,500

Other income 90,884 99,285 276,408 634,706

Total noninterest income $ 1,416,058 $ 819,831 $ 4,627,329 $ 3,420,261

Salaries and employee benefits

1,867,398

1,261,897

5,591,328

5,139,029

Occupancy 263,635 271,594 1,033,583 1,124,854

Data processing 312,385 243,055 1,138,073 962,075

Deposit insurance premiums 21,000 - 99,000 24,000

Professional fees 138,055 81,073 341,229 368,327

Advertising and marketing 63,444 67,630 212,313 256,690

Correspondent bank charges 18,942 36,050 109,344 145,909

Other expense 324,403 312,622 1,171,571 1,156,107

Total noninterest expenses $ 3,009,262 $ 2,273,921 $ 9,696,441 $ 9,176,991

Income before income tax expense $ 1,783,078 $ 1,339,066 $ 6,759,241 $ 5,478,458

Income tax expense

307,137

193,761

1,159,619

792,964

Net Income $ 1,475,941 $ 1,145,305 $ 5,599,622 $ 4,685,494















































NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020 2019 2020 2019

Basic Earnings per common share 1.23 0.96 4.65 3.91

Dilutive Earnings per share 1.23 0.96 4.64 3.91

Net interest margin 3.76% 3.43% 3.41% 3.52%

Return on average assets 1.49% 1.28% 1.44% 1.33%

Return on average equity 12.90% 11.05% 12.63% 11.76%

Efficiency Ratio 61.26% 61.66% 56.92% 60.85%

Average shares outstanding - primary 1,201,827 1,198,827 1,204,352 1,197,629

Average shares outstanding - diluted 1,201,827 1,198,827 1,205,602 1,198,154









Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 3,781,578 $ 3,094,673 $ 3,191,605 $ 2,856,319







Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - - 17,952 41,961

Commercial real estate - - 13,865 73,705

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial 13,865 52,725 - 77,725

Consumer 53,434 55,138 137,577 208,170

Gross charge-offs 67,299 107,863 169,394 401,561

Recoveries:









One-to-four family 1,411 43,406 4,242 46,066

Commercial real estate - - - 64,040

Land/land development - - - -

Commercial 691 63,000 106,609 86,649

Consumer 15,516 23,389 138,835 115,092

Gross recoveries 17,618 129,795 249,686 311,847

Net charge-offs / recoveries 49,681 (21,932) (80,292) 89,714

Additions charged to operations 120,000 75,000 580,000 425,000

Balance at end of period $ 3,851,897 $ 3,191,605 $ 3,851,897 $ 3,191,605

























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.07% (0.03%) (0.03%) 0.04%

























Nonperforming assets (000's) At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At December 31,

Loans: 2020 2020 2020 2019

Non-accrual $ 5,034 $ 5,501 $ 6,511 $ 6,173

Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - -

Troubled debt restructured 374 381 448 468

Total nonperforming loans 5,408 5,882 6,959 6,641

Real estate owned 5 5 5 262

Other repossessed assets - - - -

Total nonperforming assets $ 5,413 $ 5,887 $ 6,964 $ 6,903









Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.38% 1.50% 1.42% 1.95%

Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.02% 2.13% 2.48% 2.59%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 71.23% 64.30% 52.66% 48.07%

Allowance for loan losses to total receivable 1.46% 1.39% 1.32% 1.26%



At December 31,



2020 2019





Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.67% 11.67%





Book value per share $ 37.73 $ 34.25





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,210,327 1,206,327

















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.























































