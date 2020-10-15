Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly And Record Year To Date Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income increased $285,000 or 21.0% to $1.65 million ($1.37 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1.36 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The current three months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.65% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 14.33%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.53% and an annualized ROE of 13.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $583,000 or 16.5% to $4.12 million ($3.43 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $3.54 million ($2.96 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The current nine months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized ROA of 1.43% and an annualized ROE of 12.54%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.34% and an annualized ROE of 12.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

First Federal Savings Bank has been a source of strength to small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana during 2020. The Bank participated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and helped over 400 clients receive roughly $40.0 million in PPP funding. The business banking team is now helping clients maneuver PPP Forgiveness applications. We anticipate that process being completed during the fourth quarter of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021.

First Federal Savings Bank had continued strong 1-4 Family mortgage production during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Bank originated mortgage loans in the amount of $24.6 million for the current quarter after record mortgage production of $33.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These efforts help our retail clients through lower monthly payments and lower interest over the life of their mortgage loans. We anticipate mortgage production to remain at these elevated levels at least over the next three months if not longer.

First Federal Savings Bank has also worked with our borrowers on loan forbearance requests under the CARES Act. We initially executed forbearance requests on roughly $36.0 million (13% of loan portfolio) in loan balances for an initial three-month period during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. That figure declined significantly to roughly $8.0 million (3% of loan portfolio) that executed a second three-month forbearance request during the current quarter ended September 30, 2020. Management anticipates a high majority of these clients moving back to amortizing status during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net Loans Receivable have increased $18.86 million or 7.44% to $272.32 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $253.46 million at December 31, 2019. Total Deposits have increased $40.53 million or 16.10% to $292.81 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $252.28 million at December 31, 2019. Shareholder's equity increased $4.26 million or 10.31% to $45.58 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $41.32 million at December 31, 2019. The book value of NIDB's stock was $37.66 per common share as of September 30, 2020. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,210,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on October 13, 2020 was $33.50 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





ASSETS September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 12,569,363 $ 8,352,340 Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 6,670,671 2,863,471 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,240,034 11,215,811 Interest- earning time deposits 3,681,000 3,681,000 Securities available for sale 70,635,203 65,001,858 Securities held to maturity 5,806,824 1,044,197 Loans held for sale 2,100,400 134,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2020 $3,781,578 and December 31, 2019 $3,191,605 272,323,751 253,461,826 Accrued interest receivable 1,607,891 1,242,788 Premises and equipment 4,937,414 4,971,271 Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,903,334 2,128,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,008,712 8,839,193 Other assets 1,675,232 2,203,348 Total Assets $ 392,919,795 $ 353,923,626 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Non-interest bearing deposits 48,678,996 30,011,306 Interest bearing deposits 244,130,662 222,271,145 Borrowed Funds 51,229,782 57,237,450 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,303,209 3,086,817 Total Liabilities 347,342,649 312,606,718





Retained earnings – substantially restricted 45,577,146 41,316,908 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 392,919,795 $ 353,923,626

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Total interest income $ 3,734,822 $ 4,097,681 $ 11,333,967 $ 12,107,235 Total interest expense

694,908

1,104,242

2,421,893

3,315,199 Net interest income $ 3,039,914 $ 2,993,439 $ 8,912,074 $ 8,792,036 Provision for loan losses

120,000

200,000

460,000

350,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,919,914 $ 2,793,439 $ 8,452,074 $ 8,442,036 Service charges on deposit accounts

148,651

190,919

469,371

539,822 Interchange Fees

122,189

160,982

419,398

443,850 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(6,510)

-

91,526 Net gain on sale of loans 799,857 385,842 1,841,861 648,112 Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets - - (16,535) 7,608 Brokerage fees 45,849 41,914 142,132 164,969 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 56,506 56,625 169,519 169,125 Other income 144,977 252,859 185,528 535,420 Total noninterest income $ 1,318,029 $ 1,082,631 $ 3,211,274 $ 2,600,432 Salaries and employee benefits

1,242,653

1,279,760

3,723,935

3,877,132 Occupancy 256,947 291,719 769,947 853,257 Data processing 223,506 245,498 825,688 719,020 Deposit insurance premiums 32,500 - 78,000 24,000 Professional fees 82,144 53,695 203,174 287,255 Advertising / marketing fees 65,120 40,920 148,869 189,060 Correspondent bank charges 31,299 35,306 90,402 109,859 Other expense 281,095 300,486 847,170 843,493 Total noninterest expenses $ 2,215,264 $ 2,247,384 $ 6,687,185 $ 6,903,076 Income before income tax expense $ 2,022,679 $ 1,628,686 $ 4,976,163 $ 4,139,392 Income tax expense

375,565

267,005

852,482

599,203 Net Income $ 1,647,114 $ 1,361,681 $ 4,123,681 $ 3,540,189



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic Earnings per common share 1.37 1.14 3.43 2.96 Dilutive Earnings per share 1.37 1.14 3.43 2.96 Net interest margin 3.24% 3.57% 3.28% 3.55% Return on average assets 1.65% 1.53% 1.43% 1.34% Return on average equity 14.33% 13.31% 12.54% 12.01% Efficiency ratio 50.83% 55.14% 55.16% 60.59% Average shares outstanding- primary 1,201,419 1,198,419 1,203,856 1,197,226 Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,201,586 1,198,586 1,205,523 1,197,926 Allowance for loan losses:







Balance at beginning of period $ 3,664,820 $ 2,984,907 $ 3,191,605 $ 2,856,319 Charge-offs:







One-to-four family - 41,961 - 41,961 Commercial real estate - - 17,951 73,705 Land/land development - - - - Commercial - - - 25,000 Consumer 39,016 67,622 84,143 153,031 Gross charge-offs 39,016 109,583 102,094 293,698 Recoveries:







One-to-four family 1,417 936 2,831 2,660 Commercial real estate - - - 64,040 Land/land development - - - - Commercial - 1,581 105,919 23,649 Consumer 34,357 16,832 123,318 91,703 Gross recoveries 35,774 19,349 232,067 182,052 Net charge-offs 3,242 90,234 (129,973) 111,646 Additions charged to operations 120,000 200,000 460,000 350,000 Balance at end of period $ 3,781,578 $ 3,094,673 $ 3,781,578 $ 3,094,673









(1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.14% (0.06%) 0.06%









Nonperforming assets (000's) At September 30, At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, Loans: 2020 2020 2020 2019 Non-accrual $ 5,501 $ 6,511 $ 7,119 $ 6,173 Past 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - Troubled debt restructured 381 448 465 468 Total nonperforming loans 5,882 6,959 7,584 6,641 Real estate owned 5 5 59 262 Other repossessed assets - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 5,887 $ 6,964 $ 7,643 $ 6,903





Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.50% 1.42% 2.14% 1.95% Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.13% 2.48% 2.97% 2.59% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 64.30% 52.66% 45.41% 48.07% Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.39% 1.32% 1.37% 1.26%













At September 30,

2020 2019













Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.60% 11.76%



Book value per share $ 37.66 $ 34.28



Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,210,327 1,206,327













(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.



















