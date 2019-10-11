Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Year To Date And Record Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $379,000 or 12.0% to $3.54 million ($2.96 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $3.16 million ($2.65 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The current nine months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized ROA of 1.34% and an annualized ROE of 12.01%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an annualized ROE of 11.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net income increased $330,000 or 32.0% to $1.36 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to net income of $1.03 million ($0.86 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The current three months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.53% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.31%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.27% and an annualized ROE of 11.22% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

"We are very pleased with our record performance this quarter and year to date," states Michael Zahn, President and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank. Zahn continues, "We continue to see steady growth in both deposits and loans while maintaining strong profitability. The dedication and execution from our team continues to provide excellent financial results."

Net Loans Receivable have increased $11.3 million or 4.7% to $251.4 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $240.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total Deposits have increased $13.0 million or 5.6% to $246.3 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $233.3 million at December 31, 2018. Shareholder's equity increased $4.0 million or 10.8% to $41.3 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $37.3 million at December 31, 2018. The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.28 per common share as of September 30, 2019. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,206,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on October 10, 2019 was $39.00 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





ASSETS September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 10,276,264 $ 3,605,610 Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 2,787,770 2,685,698 Total cash and cash equivalents 13,064,034 6,291,308 Interest- earning time deposits 3,681,000 3,436,000 Securities available for sale 63,466,943 63,898,265 Securities held to maturity 1,044,606 1,233,843 Loans held for sale 728,800 453,100 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2019 $3,094,673

and December 31, 2018 $2,856,319 251,392,527 240,075,827 Accrued interest receivable 1,258,858 1,314,404 Premises and equipment 3,864,415 3,988,192 Investments in limited liability partnerships 2,203,334 2,428,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,782,818 8,613,693 Other assets 2,179,901 2,477,748 Total Assets $ 351,667,236 $ 334,210,714 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Non-interest bearing deposits 31,568,750 26,751,611 Interest bearing deposits 214,762,649 206,618,957 Borrowed Funds 59,485,134 59,763,974 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,495,034 3,735,912 Total Liabilities 310,311,567 296,870,454





Retained earnings – substantially restricted 41,355,669 37,340,260 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 351,667,236 $ 334,210,714

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 4,097,681 $ 3,560,452 $ 12,107,235 $ 10,380,320 Total interest expense

1,104,242

848,973

3,315,199

2,283,207 Net interest income $ 2,993,439 $ 2,711,479 $ 8,792,036 $ 8,097,113 Provision for loan losses

200,000

-

350,000

- Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,793,439 $ 2,711,479 $ 8,442,036 $ 8,097,113 Service charges on deposit accounts

190,919

170,016

539,822

491,061 Interchange Fees

160,982

133,327

443,850

395,271 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities

(6,510)

-

91,526

(4,947) Net gain on sale of loans

385,842

138,351

648,112

545,420 Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets

160,982

(5,000)

7,608

(4,851) Brokerage fees

41,914

58,804

164,969

178,047 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

56,625

59,876

169,125

173,626 Other income

252,859

146,532

535,420

397,162 Total noninterest income $ 1,082,631 $ 701,906 $ 2,600,432 $ 2,170,789 Salaries and employee benefits

1,279,760

1,186,985

3,877,132

3,565,269 Occupancy

291,719

279,721

853,257

804,954 Data processing

245,498

293,212

719,020

870,462 Deposit insurance premiums

-

14,000

24,000

62,000 Professional fees

53,695

91,612

287,255

233,507 Correspondent bank charges

35,306

33,868

109,859

97,101 Other expense

341,406

323,212

1,032,553

968,578 Total noninterest expenses $ 2,247,384 $ 2,222,610 $ 6,903,076 $ 6,601,871 Income before income tax expense $ 1,628,686 $ 1,190,775 $ 4,139,392 $ 3,666,031 Income tax expense

267,005

159,182

599,203

505,127 Net Income $ 1,361,681 $ 1,031,593 $ 3,540,189 $ 3,160,904



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Basic Earnings per common share 1.14 0.86

2.96 2.65 Dilutive Earnings per share 1.14 0.86

2.96 2.65 Net interest margin 3.57% 3.56%

3.55% 3.59% Return on average assets 1.53% 1.27%

1.34% 1.31% Return on average equity 13.31% 11.22%

12.01% 11.68% Efficiency ratio 55.14% 65.11%

60.59% 64.30% Average shares outstanding- primary 1,198,419 1,195,119

1,197,226 1,194,024 Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,198,586 1,195,286

1,197,926 1,195,724 Allowance for loan losses:







Balance at beginning of period $ 2,984,907 $ 2,808,485

$ 2,856,319 $ 2,746,523 Charge-offs:







One-to-four family 41,961 30,471

41,961 41,072 Commercial real estate - -

73,705 - Land/land development - -

- - Commercial - -

25,000 2,250 Consumer 67,622 91,814

153,031 184,793 Gross charge-offs 109,583 122,285

293,698 228,115 Recoveries:







One-to-four family 936 474

2,660 1,164 Commercial real estate - -

64,040 66,755 Land/land development - -

- - Commercial 1,581 -

23,649 7,428 Consumer 16,832 40,444

91,703 133,363 Gross recoveries 19,349 40,918

182,052 208,710 Net charge-offs 90,234 81,367

111,646 19,405 Additions charged to operations 200,000 -

350,000 - Balance at end of period $ 3,094,673 $ 2,727,818

$ 3,094,673 $ 2,727,118









(1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.14% 0.14%

0.06% 0.01%









Nonperforming assets (000's) At September 30, At June 30,

At March 31, At December 31, Loans: 2019 2019

2019 2018 Non-accrual $ 4,952 $ 4,970

$ 2,291 $ 2,674 Past 90 days or more and still accruing - -

- - Troubled debt restructured 470 530

552 170 Total nonperforming loans 5,422 5,500

2,843 2,844 Real estate owned 361 -

- 33 Other repossessed assets - -

- - Total nonperforming assets $ 5,783 $ 5,500

$ 2,843 $ 2,877





Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.64%

1.53%

0.83% 0.86% Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.13%

2.14%

1.14% 1.17% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 57.08%

54.27%

99.30% 100.42% Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.23%

1.18%

1.15% 1.19%













At September 30,



2019 2018















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 11.76% 11.29%





Book value per share $ 34.28 $ 30.59





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,206,327 1,206,327















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.





























SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

