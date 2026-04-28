NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

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Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 28, 2026, 18:27 ET

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,599,000 ($0.68 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to net income of $1,059,000 ($0.44 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.14% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 11.51% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.80% and an annualized ROE of 8.71% for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. 

Net interest income increased $615,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense decreased by $440,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to the same period in 2025. Total non-interest income was $664,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $712,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3,314,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $3,045,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Total assets decreased $1.6 million, or -1.1% on an annualized basis, to $557.8 million at March 31, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $4 million, or -3.8% on an annualized basis, to $421.2 million at March 31, 2026 compared to total loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $2.3 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, to $458.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased $1 million to $55.9 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.44 to $23.63 per common share as of March 31, 2026, compared to $23.19 at December 31, 2025. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,366,342 as of March 31, 2026. 

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is http://www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025



(Audited)

Assets



Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$          6,351,855

$           3,894,280

$             5,788,111

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

2,204,261

3,185,624

864,862

Total cash and cash equivalents

8,556,116

7,079,904

6,652,973

Interest-earning time deposits

1,470,000

1,470,000

3,410,000

Securities available for sale

82,859,596

82,257,908

76,415,124

Securities held to maturity

11,262,766

11,545,964

11,574,919

Loans held for sale

1,011,300

81,200

161,175

Loans, gross

428,007,169

431,869,990

420,051,989

Allowance for credit losses

(6,769,202)

(6,593,425)

(6,381,216)

Loans, net

421,237,967

425,276,565

413,670,773

Accrued interest receivable

2,518,677

2,574,430

2,367,992

Premises and equipment

8,559,892

8,669,720

7,884,632

FHLB Stock

2,835,000

2,835,000

2,835,000

Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,589,518

12,502,813

12,243,227

Other assets

4,878,245

5,040,484

5,420,798

Total Assets

$     557,779,077

$      559,333,988

$        542,636,613





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Non-interest bearing deposits

$        57,470,437

$         51,188,798

$          50,913,707

Interest bearing deposits

400,631,576

404,656,646

391,154,920

Borrowed funds

39,500,000

44,400,000

46,300,000

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,254,597

4,173,430

4,954,691

Total Liabilities

501,856,610

504,418,874

493,323,318

Stockholders' equity

55,922,467

54,915,114

49,313,295

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$     557,779,077

$      559,333,988

$        542,636,613












 Three months ended 


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025





Net interest income



Total interest income

$          7,709,470

$           7,936,531

$             7,225,168

Total interest expense

2,957,337

3,129,838

3,087,649

Net interest income

4,752,133

4,806,693

4,137,519

Provision for credit loss expense



Loans

180,000

-

620,017

Off-balance sheet credit exposures

-

(45,000)

-

Total provision for credit loss expense

180,000

(45,000)

620,017

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,572,133

4,851,693

3,517,502





Non-interest income



Service charges on deposit accounts

154,065

171,625

157,638

Interchange fees

191,099

192,598

189,909

Loan servicing fees

90,249

80,392

116,046

Net gain on sale of loans

72,002

116,150

48,032

Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

-

-

-

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

86,704

87,324

83,684

Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities

-

(128,680)

-

Other income

69,419

91,726

116,244

Total non-interest income

663,538

611,135

711,553





Non-interest expense



Salaries and employee benefits

1,810,242

1,712,322

1,646,304

Occupancy

450,576

426,660

432,190

Data processing

421,678

474,230

379,124

Deposit insurance premiums

86,250

79,082

82,500

Professional fees

176,544

238,807

134,494

Advertising and marketing fees

86,064

102,299

86,048

Correspondent bank charges

31,528

27,605

22,615

Other expense

251,131

271,799

262,123

Total non-interest expense

3,314,013

3,332,804

3,045,398





Income before income taxes

1,921,658

2,130,024

1,183,657

Income tax expense

323,117

355,997

124,696

Net income

$          1,598,541

$           1,774,027

$             1,058,961







 Three months ended 


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025





Average shares outstanding - basic

2,355,016

2,358,273

2,379,792

Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,355,370

2,358,405

2,379,792

Basic earnings per share

$                    0.68

$                     0.75

$                      0.44

Diluted earnings per share

$                    0.68

$                     0.75

$                      0.44

Net interest margin

3.51 %

3.56 %

3.23 %

Return on average assets

1.14 %

1.27 %

0.80 %

Return on average equity

11.51 %

13.14 %

8.71 %

Efficiency ratio

61.19 %

61.52 %

62.80 %





Allowance for credit losses:



Balance, beginning of period

$          6,593,425

$           6,608,476

$             6,771,171

Charge-offs:



One-to-four family

-

-

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

Commercial  

-

-

959,749

Consumer

52,729

27,845

84,138

Gross charge-offs

52,729

27,845

1,043,887

Recoveries:



One-to-four family

-

-

3,247

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

Land/land development

-

-

-

Commercial  

-

-

-

Consumer

48,506

12,794

30,668

Gross recoveries

48,506

12,794

33,915

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

4,223

15,051

1,009,972

Provision for credit losses

180,000

-

620,017

Balance, end of period

$          6,769,202

$           6,593,425

$             6,381,216





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.99 %







 As of 


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Non-performing assets

2026

2025

2025

Loans:



Non-accrual

$          8,138,245

$           5,447,240

$             2,636,083

Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

Troubled debt modification

2,584,342

2,529,489

2,573,342

Total non-performing loans

10,722,587

7,976,729

5,209,425

Real estate owned

-

-

-

Other repossessed assets

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$        10,722,587

$           7,976,729

$             5,209,425





Non-performing assets to total assets

1.92 %

1.43 %

0.96 %

Non-performing loans to gross loans

2.51 %

1.85 %

1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

63.13 %

82.66 %

122.49 %

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.58 %

1.53 %

1.52 %





Other financial ratios



Tangible common equity

10.03 %

9.82 %

9.09 %

Book value per share

$                 23.63

$                  23.19

$                    20.57

Common shares outstanding

2,366,342

2,367,741

2,397,496





(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized



SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

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