NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,599,000 ($0.68 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to net income of $1,059,000 ($0.44 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.14% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 11.51% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.80% and an annualized ROE of 8.71% for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Net interest income increased $615,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense decreased by $440,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to the same period in 2025. Total non-interest income was $664,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $712,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3,314,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $3,045,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Total assets decreased $1.6 million, or -1.1% on an annualized basis, to $557.8 million at March 31, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $4 million, or -3.8% on an annualized basis, to $421.2 million at March 31, 2026 compared to total loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $2.3 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, to $458.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased $1 million to $55.9 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock increased $0.44 to $23.63 per common share as of March 31, 2026, compared to $23.19 at December 31, 2025. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,366,342 as of March 31, 2026.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is http://www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS













March 31, December 31, March 31, Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2026 2025 2025





(Audited)

Assets







Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,351,855 $ 3,894,280 $ 5,788,111 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

2,204,261 3,185,624 864,862 Total cash and cash equivalents

8,556,116 7,079,904 6,652,973 Interest-earning time deposits

1,470,000 1,470,000 3,410,000 Securities available for sale

82,859,596 82,257,908 76,415,124 Securities held to maturity

11,262,766 11,545,964 11,574,919 Loans held for sale

1,011,300 81,200 161,175 Loans, gross

428,007,169 431,869,990 420,051,989 Allowance for credit losses

(6,769,202) (6,593,425) (6,381,216) Loans, net

421,237,967 425,276,565 413,670,773 Accrued interest receivable

2,518,677 2,574,430 2,367,992 Premises and equipment

8,559,892 8,669,720 7,884,632 FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,835,000 2,835,000 Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,589,518 12,502,813 12,243,227 Other assets

4,878,245 5,040,484 5,420,798 Total Assets

$ 557,779,077 $ 559,333,988 $ 542,636,613









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 57,470,437 $ 51,188,798 $ 50,913,707 Interest bearing deposits

400,631,576 404,656,646 391,154,920 Borrowed funds

39,500,000 44,400,000 46,300,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,254,597 4,173,430 4,954,691 Total Liabilities

501,856,610 504,418,874 493,323,318 Stockholders' equity

55,922,467 54,915,114 49,313,295 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 557,779,077 $ 559,333,988 $ 542,636,613























Three months ended



March 31, December 31, March 31, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2026 2025 2025









Net interest income







Total interest income

$ 7,709,470 $ 7,936,531 $ 7,225,168 Total interest expense

2,957,337 3,129,838 3,087,649 Net interest income

4,752,133 4,806,693 4,137,519 Provision for credit loss expense







Loans

180,000 - 620,017 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

- (45,000) - Total provision for credit loss expense

180,000 (45,000) 620,017 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,572,133 4,851,693 3,517,502









Non-interest income







Service charges on deposit accounts

154,065 171,625 157,638 Interchange fees

191,099 192,598 189,909 Loan servicing fees

90,249 80,392 116,046 Net gain on sale of loans

72,002 116,150 48,032 Net loss on sale of repossessed assets

- - - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

86,704 87,324 83,684 Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities

- (128,680) - Other income

69,419 91,726 116,244 Total non-interest income

663,538 611,135 711,553









Non-interest expense







Salaries and employee benefits

1,810,242 1,712,322 1,646,304 Occupancy

450,576 426,660 432,190 Data processing

421,678 474,230 379,124 Deposit insurance premiums

86,250 79,082 82,500 Professional fees

176,544 238,807 134,494 Advertising and marketing fees

86,064 102,299 86,048 Correspondent bank charges

31,528 27,605 22,615 Other expense

251,131 271,799 262,123 Total non-interest expense

3,314,013 3,332,804 3,045,398









Income before income taxes

1,921,658 2,130,024 1,183,657 Income tax expense

323,117 355,997 124,696 Net income

$ 1,598,541 $ 1,774,027 $ 1,058,961













Three months ended



March 31, December 31, March 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2026 2025 2025









Average shares outstanding - basic

2,355,016 2,358,273 2,379,792 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,355,370 2,358,405 2,379,792 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.68 $ 0.75 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.68 $ 0.75 $ 0.44 Net interest margin

3.51 % 3.56 % 3.23 % Return on average assets

1.14 % 1.27 % 0.80 % Return on average equity

11.51 % 13.14 % 8.71 % Efficiency ratio

61.19 % 61.52 % 62.80 %









Allowance for credit losses:







Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,593,425 $ 6,608,476 $ 6,771,171 Charge-offs:







One-to-four family

- - - Commercial real estate

- - - Land/land development

- - - Commercial

- - 959,749 Consumer

52,729 27,845 84,138 Gross charge-offs

52,729 27,845 1,043,887 Recoveries:







One-to-four family

- - 3,247 Commercial real estate

- - - Land/land development

- - - Commercial

- - - Consumer

48,506 12,794 30,668 Gross recoveries

48,506 12,794 33,915 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

4,223 15,051 1,009,972 Provision for credit losses

180,000 - 620,017 Balance, end of period

$ 6,769,202 $ 6,593,425 $ 6,381,216









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00 % 0.01 % 0.99 %













As of



March 31, December 31, March 31, Non-performing assets

2026 2025 2025 Loans:







Non-accrual

$ 8,138,245 $ 5,447,240 $ 2,636,083 Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - - Troubled debt modification

2,584,342 2,529,489 2,573,342 Total non-performing loans

10,722,587 7,976,729 5,209,425 Real estate owned

- - - Other repossessed assets

- - - Total non-performing assets

$ 10,722,587 $ 7,976,729 $ 5,209,425









Non-performing assets to total assets

1.92 % 1.43 % 0.96 % Non-performing loans to gross loans

2.51 % 1.85 % 1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

63.13 % 82.66 % 122.49 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.58 % 1.53 % 1.52 %









Other financial ratios







Tangible common equity

10.03 % 9.82 % 9.09 % Book value per share

$ 23.63 $ 23.19 $ 20.57 Common shares outstanding

2,366,342 2,367,741 2,397,496









(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized









SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.