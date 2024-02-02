Northeast Indiana Launches Project Intake Portal for State Funding Geared Towards Catalyzing Regional Growth

News provided by

Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership

02 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

Streamlined SDC and READI 2.0 initiatives website open to all Northeast Indiana Counties

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (NEI), on behalf of the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission (SDC) and the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), launched a project intake portal to solicit innovative project and programming ideas designed to grow population, wages and credential attainment in the 11-county region of Northeast Indiana.

The Strategic Development Commission is acting as the steward for a $30 million appropriation from the State of Indiana while the RDA prepares its application for a share of the $500 million READI 2.0 initiative led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. 

"In order to have as big a regional impact as possible, we want this to be an incredibly streamlined process that is open to everyone," said Ron Turpin, Chair of the Strategic Development Commission. "You don't have to be an expert in grant writing, or navigation government agencies. Submit your application and we do the rest," Turpin added.

Through the portal at: neindiana.com/sdc groups can submit project ideas for review as a first step to applying for funds.

Strategic Development Commission funding recommendations will be made on a rolling basis beginning in the Spring of 2024.

In 2021, Governor Eric J. Holcomb launched READI, allocating $500 million to 17 regions that represent all of Indiana's 92 counties. In 2022 alone, over 350 READI projects were proposed across the state of Indiana, with a focus on three key areas:Quality of Life, Quality of Place, and Quality of Opportunity.

The SDC is mandated by the Legislature to prepare a five-year strategic plan (with the initial plan spanning 2023–2028) that aligns regional and state resources to accomplish these objectives. It serves as the conduit for at least $30 million in state funding to be deployed in the region annually.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.