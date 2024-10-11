Northeast MSP Titans of the Industry Announces BNMC as a Finalist for 2024 Awards

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNMC is honored to announce that we have been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards for 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.

MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards celebrate the top performers in the MSP sector, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to the field through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and impactful business growth. Being selected as a finalist is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients and advancing the MSP industry.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as part of the MSP Titans of the Industry awards," said Roger Michelson, CEO of BNMC. "This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire BNMC team, who have been committed to delivering outstanding service for over 30 years. It's a privilege to be acknowledged among such a distinguished group of industry leaders, and we remain focused on continuing to provide exceptional value and service to our clients."

The finalists were chosen after a thorough evaluation process that assessed various factors, including business growth, customer satisfaction, and industry impact. The winners will be announced at the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 4, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

"BNMC is excited to join our fellow finalists at the upcoming event and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of all the nominees," said Michelson. "We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing our work in driving the MSP industry forward."

About BNMC

Founded in 1991, BNMC has been providing professional IT Solutions for businesses, as their trusted advisor, in and around Massachusetts and across New England for over 34 years. BNMC strives to give our clients Enterprise-level services and solutions at prices that work for small and mid-size businesses as well as K-12 schools, higher education and local or state government.

Time and experience have helped them develop best practices and workflow procedures around a proactive philosophy designed to keep their customer's focus on the business, not maintaining and supporting technology. For companies and organizations with no IT staff, BNMC's team of experts can become your outsourced IT department (IT managed services); responding to issues quickly, often before you even know about them. As your NetPartner, they cover everything from servers and network infrastructure to computers, workstations and mobile devices. In essence, BNMC provides end-to-end solutions for all of your technology needs, either on premise or in the Cloud. For companies with an existing IT department, BNMC's team of senior system engineers offers Co-Managed Enterprise IT Support as well as project and consulting services. The focus is to respond quickly to Level 2 & 3 requests, support technology acquisition needs and provide executive-level insights for planning how your IT supports your company's goals. Learn more at bnmc.net.

