Northeast Projects Announces Completion of Energy-Efficient Senior Housing in Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Projects, a leading building energy and Passive House consultancy, is proud to announce the successful completion of the La Mora Senior Apartments in Yonkers, New York. This project marks a significant milestone in affordable housing, providing 60 fully affordable apartments for seniors while setting new standards in energy efficiency and sustainable design.

The La Mora Senior Apartments have garnered widespread attention for their innovative approach to construction and energy use. This project was recently highlighted by Governor Kathy Hochul, who announced the completion of the 60-unit development, emphasizing its importance in addressing the housing needs of Yonkers' senior community. Read more.

Northeast Projects played a critical role as the building energy consultant, performing comprehensive energy modeling to simulate and optimize the building's energy consumption. Their team developed a cost-optimized roadmap to achieve the stringent performance goals set by the City of Yonkers and our client. This work was instrumental in ensuring that La Mora Senior Apartments meets and exceeds energy efficiency standards.

In addition, as the Passive House consultant, Northeast Projects guided the development through the rigorous process of achieving Phius certification, ensuring compliance with all design requirements and efficiency standards. Our coordination with the certification body helped secure the project's status as a model for future developments aiming for similar environmental benchmarks. The successful certification has been acknowledged in the project's coverage, which is highlighted by EFAMagazine and New York YIMBY.

The project's innovative modular design and commitment to sustainability have also been praised by industry experts. As covered by the New York Housing Conference and Multi-Housing News, the La Mora Senior Apartments stand as a testament to the possibilities of combining affordability with environmental stewardship.

Northeast Projects is honored to have contributed to a project that not only addresses the urgent need for affordable senior housing but also sets a new standard in energy efficiency and sustainable design. For more information about Northeast Projects and La Mora Senior Apartments, please visit their website or contact them directly.

Northeast Projects is a premier building energy consultancy specializing in energy modeling, Passive House certification, and sustainable design solutions. They are committed to helping clients achieve their performance goals through innovative, cost-effective strategies that prioritize energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

