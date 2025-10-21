Northeast Recovery Launches New Chapter to Strengthen Behavioral Health Care in Massachusetts and Beyond

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Recovery LLC ("Northeast Recovery") today announced that it has assumed operations of three of New England's most trusted providers of substance use and mental health treatment - Bedrock Recovery Center in Canton, Spring Hill Recovery Center in Ashby, and Spring Hill Recovery Outpatient Center in Quincy - all located in Massachusetts.

This transition marks a renewed commitment to patient-centered care, community partnership, and long-term recovery. By bringing these respected centers under one organization, Northeast Recovery is ensuring continuity of care for patients, stability for staff, and a foundation for future growth that prioritizes people first. The Northeast team is grateful to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for its ongoing support and partnership in helping bring this important initiative to life.

"Our mission is to help individuals and families rebuild their lives through compassionate, evidence-based treatment," said Jane Bombardier, Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Recovery. "This next chapter allows us to focus all of our energy on what matters most — providing exceptional care and strengthening the recovery community here in New England and across the country."

Both Bedrock and Spring Hill will continue to offer their full range of evidence-based programs, led by the same clinical, medical, and support teams patients know and trust. All employees have been retained in the transition, ensuring seamless continuity of services and support.

"Every patient who comes to us has a unique story, and our responsibility is to honor that," said Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick, Chief Medical Officer of Northeast Recovery. "Our clinical and medical teams are deeply committed to meeting each person where they are, providing the highest standard of care, and surrounding them with a community that believes in their ability to heal and thrive. Recovery is a shared journey, and we're here to walk it together."

Saman Shams, a principal of Northeast Recovery, added, "We're proud to carry forward the strong legacy of these programs while expanding access to life-changing care throughout the region and beyond."

About Northeast Recovery

Northeast Recovery is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve lasting recovery through compassionate, evidence-based treatment. With operations in Massachusetts and leadership rooted in nationally recognized programs, Northeast Recovery partners with local communities to deliver the highest-quality care for substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders.

SOURCE Northeast Recovery