Northeast Suites launches new Made in USA "Local"

Northeast Suites' "Local" option allows guests to support the American Dream while experiencing the best in American-made quality. Every detail, furnishing, feature, appliance and product – more than 60 items total in each unit – has been carefully sourced from companies all over the USA. Using a tablet or smartphone, guests can explore the origins of every product, learn the stories of these All-American companies and purchase any item on the spot for delivery.

"Northeast Suites is further elevating the premier experience that we create for every guest. It's an exciting way for us to showcase some of the best American-made products being crafted and manufactured today," said Patrick Flynn, Founder and CEO of Northeast Suites. "What we're doing is showcasing the American Dream while creating a first-rate living experience for our guests. This is an entirely new category that we believe will be in high demand among our clientele of U.S. companies and executives with high-volume travel commitments and high expectations for their temporary living spaces."

"Local" apartments and vacation rentals feature a wide variety of Made in USA products that range from small mom-and-pop businesses to large American success stories with millions in sales. Every single item in a "Local" suite has its own story behind it. Like the premium furnishings from Lancer Furniture in North Carolina – which has resisted foreign buyouts while finding innovative ways to be cost-effective; and the premium cleaning products from Better Life – a company that survived CNBC's "Shark Tank" to earn a deal with investor Robert Herjavec for their plant-based, non-toxic household cleaners.

Northeast Suites spent months researching companies making the best products in the USA to enhance the living experience for Local guests. The company also initiated a Made in the USA contest that is offering a $1,000 reward to companies that reach out and share their story.

The "Local" category by Northeast Suites is bringing high-quality corporate living units and vacation apartment rentals together with an entirely new retail experience through the sharing economy. Guests of Northeast Suites "Local" will encounter more than 60 high-quality individual items and furnishings – all American-made - as part of their premium living experience. From the DreamFit sheets and Gourmac brand plastic housewares from Hutzler, right down to the shower curtain rings. Any items or furnishings from a "Local" suite can be ordered on the spot through Northeast Suites' patent-pending fulfillment process, and will be waiting for them back home when their travel is completed.

"We built this program with one goal in mind - to share stories with our guests about the origins of these great products. There's a certain quality that can only be experienced by seeing, feeling, and using our Made in the USA products yourself. And sometimes – you just have to have it!" said Flynn. "When you book our suites, you are supporting local economies and helping businesses grow and maintain jobs in the USA. It's our vision to deliver a premium living experience, and to promote U.S. business owners who produce quality you can't find anywhere else in the world."

About Northeast Suites

Local is a division of Northeast Suites - The Official Furnished Housing Company of Boston, with industry awards for quality, marketing, sales, and service in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 awarded by the CHPA (www.chpaonline.org) and the USPAACC (uspaacc.com). Recognized by INC Magazine as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the US for three years straight, you can rest assured you're in good hands. Visit NortheastSuites.com for more information, and be sure to request to stay Local!

