Northeastern Illinois University Becomes First Public University in Chicago to Launch Bachelor of Science Degree in Artificial Intelligence

Applications are now open for Fall 2026.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University will launch a new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence beginning in Fall 2026, becoming the first public university in Chicago to offer an undergraduate degree in AI. Applications are open through Aug. 1 for domestic students.

Northeastern Illinois University Main Campus

"Designed for students from all backgrounds, the Bachelor of Science in AI program provides a welcoming introduction to artificial intelligence with no prior experience required, while maintaining a clear pathway to advanced, career-ready skills," said NEIU's Chair of Computer Science Xiwei Wang, Ph.D. "We believe AI should serve people — not the other way around. Ethical reasoning, fairness and social responsibility are integrated throughout the curriculum, preparing students to develop responsible and impactful AI solutions."

The new AI major, housed in NEIU's College of Business and Technology (CBT) within the Department of Computer Science, is designed to balance theory, application and real-world relevance.

Curriculum highlights include:

Foundational courses in programming, mathematics and data structures

Core AI courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing

Supporting coursework in databases, operating systems, data analysis and information processing

A writing-intensive software engineering course

Ethical AI development, including responsible technology use, awareness of limitations and consideration of public impact.

"Last year, we launched the 'Artificial Intelligence for All' course, which enabled students in any major to develop their awareness and literacy around AI through practical and accessible ways," said Northeastern Dean of the College and Business and Technology Michael Bedell, Ph.D. "Now, as we launch our new major in AI, we are empowering Northeastern Illinois University students not just to learn how to use AI as a tool, but to delve deep into AI — to understand how it works, why it works, and how to keep people at the center of its implementation. Our program will ask students to consider moral and ethical challenges new technology demands that we tackle so our students become more than innovators; they will be leaders with hands-on skills as well as purpose."

Upon graduation, students will be prepared to work in a variety of fields including AI engineering and development, data and analytics, AI applications and other emerging careers, or continue their education through graduate studies.

"Beyond technical expertise, students will strengthen communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills," Dr. Wang said. "Our goal is that students will graduate with experience in programming, machine learning, and software development to be ready to contribute to the workforce immediately."

The University offers scholarships, including NEIU For You, a tuition top-off scholarship that covers the cost of tuition for up to 12 credit hours per semester for qualifying students. It applies after all other federal, state, and institutional grants have been deducted. Learn more about financial aid, admissions requirements and other academic programs by visiting the Admissions webpage.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro and the University Center of Lake County.

SOURCE Northeastern Illinois University