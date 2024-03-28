Northeastern Illinois University Hosting Open House and Latino College Expo April 4

Providing unprecedented educational resources, college access and opportunities for scholarships

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) is pleased to announce two important and free events on Thursday, April 4, 2024, for prospective students and their families eager to explore pathways to a quality education and abundant academic opportunities, including scholarships. First, Northeastern will hold an Open House geared toward helping students discover all the opportunities NEIU has to offer. Simultaneously, Northeastern will host the Midwest's first National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) Latino College Expo , an educational event with a mission to expand college and career access for Latinx students.

The NCRF Latino College Expo will run from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the NEIU P.E. Complex. The NEIU Open House will be held in the NEIU Student Union from noon to 1:30 p.m. and then again from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free parking will be available on the 4th and 5th floors of the Parking Facility.

"Northeastern Illinois University is proud to provide many resources for students pursuing their educational path during these two exceptional events," said NEIU Interim President Dr. Katrina E. Bell-Jordan. "It's our pleasure to partner with the National College Resources Foundation to host the Latino College Expo's highly regarded educational programs. As a Hispanic-Serving and Minority Serving Institution, Northeastern is dedicated to providing a quality education while promoting diversity, equity and economic mobility. We are committed to empowering our diverse community of students by providing an excellent, affordable learning, teaching and scholarship environment."

At the NEIU Open House, prospective students will have access to information about the University's 90 undergraduate and certificate programs, graduate degrees, and student clubs and organizations. Information about the NEIU For You scholarship program and other funding programs will be available to minimize student debt and foster academic persistence. NEIU will also offer campus tours, giveaways, complimentary food and drinks, and a wide range of live entertainment for the entire family.

The NCRF Latino College Expo will provide students access to over 40 colleges and universities, with a special focus on Hispanic Serving Institutions, networking with local community organizations and businesses, and participation in bilingual Spanish/English college and career access seminars. Additionally, select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and may even extend on-the-spot acceptances.

The Latino College Expo™ has a mission to guide high school and adult learners to their ideal college home and help college transfer students transition to a four-year institution. Additionally, in promoting a college-going culture, NCRF also welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in the enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.

About NCRF and the Latino College Expo™

The Latino College Expo™ - is a trademarked event of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional locations in the metropolitan area, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro and the University Center of Lake County.

