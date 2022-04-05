Northeastern University and Pearson Partner to Offer Advanced Nursing Degrees Online Rooted in Experiential Learning

Programs Address Rapid Growth in Demand

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern University's Bouvé College of Health Sciences is teaming up with Pearson, the world's leading learning company, to deliver a set of advanced nursing degrees online, in formats that are heavily work- and practice-oriented. The programs connect learners with clinical teaching faculty, peers and real-world projects through a mix of specially designed anytime/anywhere asynchronous learning and two clinical intensives hosted on Northeastern's vibrant Boston campus.

The Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degrees offer focus on an Advanced Practice Nursing Specialty. In the MSN, learners have three concentration options:

The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) track, which advances training for a wide range of mental health services for adolescents, adults and geriatric populations

The Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) path, to provide primary care services across the lifespan

The Adult Gerontology Primary (AGPCNP) track, which prepares learners for advanced practice roles in the care of adults over 18 years of age and geriatric patients in primary and preventive care (outpatient and community based) settings

The program meets the requirements for the student to take the national boards for certification as an Advanced Practice Nurse within their chosen specialty area of practice or study.

These advanced nursing programs are affordable as well as accessible. Students may choose to participate in the program on a full-time or part-time basis. Full-time students can complete the program in 24 months.

Northeastern University is known for experience-driven learning. The online nursing programs will include simulations, augmented reality (AR) and the option to pursue projects that are workplace-integrated; connected to real-world, on-the-job initiatives.

The new MSN program will launch in Fall 2022.

"Here at Bouvé, students are prepared for a career of professional excellence and leadership through advanced educational opportunities that differentiate them from their peers within the health sciences and health-related fields," said Carmen Sceppa, Dean of Bouvé College. "The Master of Science in Nursing courses leverage innovative AR technology and our faculty expertise in simulation education to replicate real-world situations and challenges our nurse professionals would solve on a daily basis. Clinician-patient connection is critical to our experiential curriculum, and our students have myriad opportunities to apply what they learn to real-world settings."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for nurse practitioners is projected to grow 45 percent from 2019 to 2029, among the fastest-growing occupations. At the same time, the U.S. could see a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

"We are excited to partner with Pearson to help address the global shortage of nurses," said Deanna Raineri, Vice President and Senior Vice Chancellor at Northeastern University. "Together we deliver distinctive experiential and job-relevant learning experiences that position graduates for successful, rewarding and vital careers."

"We are honored to continue our commitment with Northeastern University, and also our commitment to learners everywhere," said Kees Bol, managing director, Pearson Online Learning Services. "Our partnership dates back to 2007 and this is a next step in our continuing efforts to build a comprehensive and deep partnership with Northeastern to serve learners through world-class, flexible opportunities to pursue advanced degrees."

Through this partnership, Pearson will provide comprehensive online program management (OPM) services including marketing, recruitment, student support and retention, and a 24/7/365 helpdesk. Pearson has worked with Northeastern University for the past 14 years, supporting a host of online learning programs from an online MBA program to online master's programs in Tax and Finance.

