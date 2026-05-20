Northeastern University Demonstrates First Open-Source Prototype of a Massive MIMO AI-RAN System

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Northeastern University's Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems (INSI) Open6G OTIC have successfully demonstrated the first open-source prototype of a massive MIMO (mMIMO) AI-RAN system. The demonstration marks a milestone in open, AI-native wireless systems by bringing together ORAN compliant massive MIMO hardware from AmpliTech Group, with open-source software from OpenAirInterface (OAI) and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated RAN intelligence, into a fully integrated, standards-compliant platform.

The demonstration combined an Amplitech mMIMO O-RAN Category B radio unit, NVIDIA AI Aerial software for layer 1 and layer 2 RAN, and OAI's L2+ stack into a single cohesive system using exclusively open-source software.

The INSI team showcased a two-stage precoding architecture combining a 4-layer CSI-feedback-based MIMO precoder accelerated on NVIDIA AI Aerial with a 64-antenna element codebook-based beamformer implemented in the CAT-B O-RU. This system demonstrated sustained throughput across multiple UEs under mobility conditions, enabled by proper beam management at layer 2. The results validate that a high-performance, GPU-accelerated AI-RAN architecture can be built and reproduced without reliance on proprietary, closed-stack solutions.

Massive MIMO systems — which use large antenna arrays to serve multiple users simultaneously through spatial multiplexing — have historically required tightly integrated, vendor-specific implementations. This demonstration challenges that assumption by showing that the full stack, from the physical layer up through the RAN control plane, can be assembled from open, interoperable components. The Northeastern Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center had recently certified the AmpliTech Group mMIMO CAT-B RU for O-RAN conformance, a key step toward successful interoperability.

"GPU-accelerated RAN processing has been a missing piece in the open ecosystem — powerful in principle but rarely validated end-to-end at this level of the stack" said Tommaso Melodia, Director of the Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems and William Lincoln Smith Professor with the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Northeastern University. "What this demonstration shows is that openness and performance are not trade-offs. You can have a fully open, reproducible system and still push the boundaries of what massive MIMO can deliver through algorithmic control. "

The integration of NVIDIA AI Aerial GPU-accelerated L1 processing with OAI's L2+ is a key architectural feature of the prototype, enabling the compute-intensive physical layer operations of massive MIMO to be handled efficiently on NVIDIA's AI-RAN platform while preserving full software openness at higher layers.

"OpenAirInterface has always been committed to open, standards-compliant implementations of next-generation RAN," said Irfan Ghauri, Director of Operations at the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance. "Seeing OAI's CU/DU stack integrated into a full mMIMO AI-RAN prototype developed at Northeastern's Open6G, alongside NVIDIA AI Aerial and Amplitech hardware demonstrates what becomes possible when the community builds on open foundations."

"This is a major validation milestone for AmpliTech. Our 64T64R massive MIMO O-RAN radio unit was successfully integrated into a fully open-source, GPU-accelerated AI-RAN system, demonstrating that high-capacity massive MIMO performance and true Open RAN openness can be achieved together in real, disaggregated network environments," added Fawad Maqbool, CEO and CTO, AmpliTech Group. "Participating alongside leading technology innovators such as NVIDIA and OpenAirInterface in Northeastern University's first open-source prototype of a massive MIMO AI-RAN system underscores the strength and readiness of AmpliTech's 5G radio technology. We believe this achievement elevates AmpliTech's visibility within the AI-RAN and Open RAN ecosystem and creates a compelling foundation for additional customer engagement, strategic collaboration, and business development opportunities."

The Northeastern INSI team led the system integration, testbed configuration, and validation measurements, providing a reproducible reference implementation that academic and industry researchers can build upon.

The demonstration aligns with growing momentum around Open RAN and AI-native wireless systems, where flexibility, vendor interoperability, and intelligent control are increasingly viewed as essential properties for future 5G and 6G deployments.

About AmpliTech

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Divisions work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com

About OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA)

The OpenAirInterface Software Alliance is a non-profit organization developing open-source software implementations of 3GPP standards for 5G and 6G cellular networks. OAI provides a fully open and interoperable RAN and core network stack widely used by researchers, network vendors and operators worldwide.

About the Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems at Northeastern University

The Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems (INSI) at Northeastern University is a leading research and innovation hub focused on AI-native wireless systems, Open RAN, and next-generation 5G/6G networks. INSI is home to Open6G, a government-industry-university cooperative R&D center pushing the boundaries of open, programmable, and AI-powered wireless systems. Open6G works with partners to design, prototype, and validate advanced network technologies on large-scale experimental platforms, accelerating commercialization of secure, energy-efficient, and scalable wireless solutions.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems