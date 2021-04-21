Northeastern University Partners With the Academy to Innovate HR

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy to Innovate HR (AIHR) is thrilled to announce a unique partnership with Northeastern University. HR professionals that have successfully obtained a certificate for selected AIHR training programs can now request transfer credits to work towards a graduate degree at the College of Professional Studies at Northeastern University.

Credits are granted towards a Master of Science in Human Resources Management. This credit transfer is applicable for HR professionals who have obtained a certificate for one of the following online courses:

"As a program for working professionals in the human resources field, we recognize the powerful combination of skills earned in the workplace and knowledge acquired through professional development programs such as those offered by AIHR," said Carl Zangerl, Ph.D., faculty director, graduate communication and human resource management programs at Northeastern University.

"The AIHR certifications involve a rigorous course of study and address the impact of digital transformation on the talent management field. Our shared aim is to equip human resource professionals with leading-edge expertise that crosses industries and borders."

Students who have earned one or more of the eligible AIHR certifications have the opportunity to accelerate their graduate program - online or in-person at the university's Boston campus. They are eligible to receive the following benefits:

7% to 27% discount on tuition fees

Having to complete one to four fewer courses in the degree program

Ability to choose one or more advanced courses depending on the students' career objectives

"At AIHR, we seek to future-proof HR by teaching modern and relevant skills to HR Professionals around the globe through our online training programs. We are pleased that Northeastern University has decided to partner with us in our mission to upskill 100,000 HR professionals. The collaboration is further proof that AIHR is well-equipped to help HR professionals expand their skill set with academically recognized HR skills," says Nando Steenhuis, co-founder of the Academy to Innovate HR.

About Northeastern University

Northeastern University is a private research university based in Boston, Massachusetts, with over a century of academic excellence. Its College of Professional Studies is set out on a mission to harness the power of experiential education to transform students' life and career.

About the Academy to Innovate HR

Based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and founded in 2016, AIHR has rapidly become the largest online training provider specializing in certificate programs for HR. At AIHR, any HR professional who is committed to lifelong learning can expand their skill set with modern and relevant HR skills.

