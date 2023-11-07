Northern and Eastern France Lead Demand for Harvesting Equipment, Marking Regional Variations

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Harvesting Equipment Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France harvesting equipment market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 3.57% from 2022 to 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth, underlining the pivotal role of the agriculture sector in the country's economic development.

Key Highlights:

Abundant Food Consumers: France boasts over 64.6 million food consumers, making the agriculture sector crucial for achieving food self-sufficiency and promoting economic prosperity. Positive Growth: In 2022, the France harvesting equipment market experienced a 2.9% growth from the previous year. Favorable climatic conditions in 2021 and 2022 contributed to increased crop production and harvesting equipment sales. Export Expansion: With the growth of agricultural exports progressing gradually, the French government has set ambitious goals to double both the quantity and revenues from agricultural product exports by 2030. Government Initiatives: Various government schemes and initiatives are aimed at facilitating credit and improving operations in agriculture, which in turn contributes to the overall growth of the France harvesting equipment market value chain.

Insights by Harvester Type:

The France harvesting equipment market is divided into two key segments based on harvester types: combine and forage harvesters. Combine harvesters, known for their efficiency, labor-saving capabilities, and versatility in handling diverse crops, have driven substantial sales in nearly all regions of France. Their integration with precision agriculture techniques and the ability to meet increasing food demands efficiently have revolutionized the harvesting process.

Insights by Horsepower Type:

In 2022, the 150-300 HP horsepower segment held the largest share of the France harvesting equipment market. Medium-power (150-300 HP) harvesters are preferred due to their adaptability across various crops, cost-effectiveness, and operational flexibility.

Regional Analysis:

Northern and eastern regions of France have exhibited higher demand for harvesting equipment compared to the western and southern parts of the country. The northern region, including Hauts-de-France and Normandy, stands out with a mix of agricultural activities, including arable farming, livestock production, and dairy farming. This diversity drives the demand for various types of harvesting equipment to cater to the region's varied crops and needs.

Competitive Landscape:

The France harvesting equipment market is characterized by several global vendors that hold a significant industry share. Established vendors dominate the industry, making it challenging for new players to compete. Key competitive factors include efficiency, product reliability, availability, after-sales service, and pricing. Major vendors in the market include CNH Industrial, CLAAS, John Deere, AGCO, and Kubota, among others.

