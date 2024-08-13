NORTHERN ARCHITECTURAL SYSTEMS Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America

TETERBORO, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Architectural Systems is on the prestigious list of America's 5000 fastest-growing private companies of 2024, released today by Inc. This recognition highlights the company's impressive year-on-year revenue growth and its emphasis on high performance products, energy efficiency, and innovation.

"Northern's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our team's resilience and our ability to work closely with clients in order to design and manufacture architectural grade products that transform their projects," said Stephen Simms, President & CEO of Northern.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 showcases companies that have demonstrated significant revenue growth while overcoming challenges such as inflation, rising costs, and workforce changes. These companies, including Northern, have collectively contributed nearly 875,000 jobs to the economy in the past three years.

"I'm proud to see that our core values have carried us into our seventh decade! Quality, Energy Efficiency, and Customer Dedication continue to drive our success and inspire our leadership team," said Robert J. Pecorella, Northern's Chairman. "Being named one of the fastest-growing companies in America for a third time is a remarkable achievement."

To view Northern Architectural System's company profile in the interactive Inc. 5000 database, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2024.

About Northern Architectural Systems:

Northern is an industry leader in providing high quality, energy-efficient, and competitively priced full building façade solutions. Family-owned and operated, Northern is the preferred partner for co-op/condo replacement, new construction, historic restoration & gut-rehab projects. Northern specializes in the design and manufacture of architectural windows, wall systems, doors, storefronts & entrances. https://northernarchitecturalsystems.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/northernarchitecturalsystems/

SOURCE Northern Architectural Systems, Inc.