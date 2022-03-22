Northern Arizona Healthcare Achieves GHA For Business Accreditation

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) recently launched GHA For Business, which provides an external validation of an organization's commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its employees, customers, and visitors. It is designed for any organization focused on return-to-work strategies, sustaining a culture of resiliency, and developing a more purposeful vision, mission, and values around safety, health, and well-being. GHA For Business is the first and only accreditation of its kind to help businesses achieve and maintain a more resilient corporate strategy.

"With the pandemic, healthcare personnel have confronted a perfect storm of conditions that threaten their health, well-being, and ability to perform their jobs. Our culture strives to create work environments where every colleague loves their work, and prioritizing our colleagues' safety and well-being has and always will be a top priority for our organization," stated Flo Spyrow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Arizona Healthcare. "We chose GHA For Business as it supports best-in-class responses to the pandemic, builds organizational resiliency, and prioritizes a culture of safety, health, and well-being in the workplace."

Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Currently, there are limited resources for employers looking to incorporate and sustain organizational resilience strategies following adversity. GHA For Business offers organizations the necessary framework and virtual resources needed to build resilient corporate policies that ensure minimum disruption and maximized profit through operational efficiency and safety. We congratulate Northern Arizona Healthcare on being the first healthcare organization to achieve GHA For Business accreditation and for its commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its employees and customers."

GHA For Business Guidelines assist businesses in understanding the critical issues in safety and well-being such as:

Implementing best practices in reopening the physical workplace.

Developing a more purposeful vision that prioritizes employee engagement and well-being.

Developing resilient corporate policies that ensure minimum disruption and maximized profit through operational efficiency and safety.

Improving employee retention and attraction by demonstrating to current and future employees a commitment to their safety and well-being.

Promoting a corporate culture of trust, confidence, and connection between employee and employer, increasing workforce productivity.

Aligning healthcare and well-being benefits with the needs of a post-pandemic workforce.

Determining practical business practices in a remote or semi-remote environment.

Developing staff training, education, and competency prioritizing safety and well-being.

Addressing employee mental, behavioral, and emotional well-being.

According to Mr. Mitch Martens, Wellness Manager, Population Health for Northern Arizona Healthcare, "Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) has built a live-culture of health, safety, and well-being. This means we are constantly growing, learning, and evolving with the world around us, instead of depending on a defined policy or procedure that "has always worked." During these challenging times, NAH has prided itself on fusing head & heart with evidence-based practices as we continue to instill trust and confidence within the community we serve. We believe part of building that trust for our staff and patients has come from obtaining the GHA For Business accreditation. It gives our employees a sense of pride to know they work for an organization dedicated to their well-being, and our community can be assured that their safety and health are our priority. The healthcare industry will always be challenged to ride the waves of new diseases, costs, politics, and community needs. But with quality care as our rudder and our mission and vision for our sails, we will confidently charter people to places of hope, discovery, and longevity."

GHA also issued Organizational Resiliency Guidelines for return-to-work strategies and to improve corporate resiliency to assist businesses in evaluating and improving their workplace policies, whether in-person, remote, or a hybrid model.

To learn more about GHA For Business, visit https://www.gha4biz.org/.

About Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) is the largest healthcare organization in Northern and Central Arizona. NAH is dedicated to providing the highest quality, most cost-effective healthcare delivery system to the visitors and residents of Northern and Central Arizona. NAH encourages patients to be part of their own treatment through education and wellness programs. Physicians, employees, and volunteers all work for a common goal, and the community benefits from NAH's organizational outreach that contributes to healthier lives for residents and visitors.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

GHA For Business is offered by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), LLC, a global accrediting body led by a team of lifetime leaders in international health and safety. GHA curates trusted resources and information, aggregates best practices, and builds an adaptable and scalable framework of standards for any organization to benefit from. GHA For Business provides an external validation of an organization's commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its employees, customers, and visitors. It is designed for any organization focused on return-to-work strategies, sustaining a culture of resiliency, and developing a more purposeful vision, mission, and values around well-being.

