Northern Arizona University Expands Relationship with Exxat to Enhance Allied Health and Health Sciences Education

Exxat's all-in-one platform enables NAU to pave the way for innovation and excellence in health sciences education.

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, a leader in education management for health sciences, is delighted to announce that Northern Arizona University (NAU) has significantly expanded its partnership by leveraging Exxat's all-in-one platform across seven allied health and health sciences departments. Having initially worked together with NAU's Physician Assistant (PA) and Physical Therapy (PT) programs over the last 5+ years, Exxat will now be adopted across additional disciplines including Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Athletic Training, Occupational Therapy (OT), Nutrition, Fitness, Public Health, and Speech-Language Pathology (SLP). 

This widespread adoption across the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) at NAU will streamline and enhance the clinical education process for over 800 students across these disciplines. Exxat's platform is designed to cater to the unique needs and complexities of each health sciences discipline, providing an all-in-one and integrated approach to clinical education management.

"Expanding our partnership with Exxat was a natural progression for us, given the tremendous success we experienced with the platform in our PA and PT programs," said Lillian U Smith, DrPH, MPH, Dean of the CHHS at Northern Arizona University. "With Exxat's platform serving as our single source of truth across allied health and health sciences programs, and strong history of maintaining confidential records, we can easily share affiliation agreements between programs, update information on site partners, and overall provide a more seamless clinical education process."

NAU will also leverage Exxat's APPROVE service, an offering from Exxat that simplifies compliance and immunization tracking, alleviating the burden of collecting and managing student information, such as flu shots, background checks/drug screens, and other requirements, supported by a dedicated team of licensed medical professionals.

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Northern Arizona University, supporting their commitment to excellence in health sciences education," said Aarti Vaishnav, Co-Founder and CEO of Exxat. "Exxat's all-in-one platform will continue to empower NAU's faculty, students, and clinical partners to optimize the learning journey, fostering a well-prepared and skilled healthcare workforce."

About Exxat
Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management with their all-in-one Exxat PRISM platform and best-in-class compliance service APPROVE. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1000+ programs across 450+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com.

