Northern California Author, Barbara Klide, Announces Upcoming Book at The California State Fair Sundays, July 14, 21, and 28

FAIR OAKS, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Klide announced today that the third book completing her trilogy, Along Came Ryan…the Little Gosling King Volume III, Free the Geese, will be released December 2019. Volumes I and II will be available for purchase at the California State Fair Author Booth on Sundays, July 14, 21, and 28, 12 to 8 pm and on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Barbara Klide Author of the trilogy, "Along Came Ryan...the Little Gosling King, Volumes I, II, and III." Mother Goose and her six new goslings, Along Came Ryan...the Little Gosling King, Volume III, Free the Geese

"I am excited to debut my books Along Came Ryan…the Little Gosling King, Volumes I and II," stated Barbara Klide. "It was a privilege to know the mated pair of Canada Geese, Mother Goose and Hawkeye, for three years in a row and I want kids, adults and educators, who love animals, to read this remarkable saga."

Volume I of Along Came Ryan…the Little (Gosling) King, is a charming slice of life about a pair of noble, sensitive, protective, and immensely lovable Canada Geese and their single golden gosling, Ryan, who survived a frightening raid by a hawk. They shared lessons of friendship, family, tolerance, survival and the joys of life at a place of business where people adored them!

The second volume, subtitled The Return of the Geese, highlights Rainbow, River, Ridge, and Rebel who hatched the following year. A kindly maintenance manager oversaw the geese and the "woman with a camera" again memorialized the stories in photos and words.

To provide educational context, Barbara researched extensively from the Audubon Society, the California Rice Commission and many other sources, some who are recipients, of the book's profits.

Reviews:

Lizza F., Manila, Philippines - "A must read!...This book magically brings out the realization for every reader that everything is created for a purpose…"

Wende H., Pflugerville, TX - "I was enchanted by your book! The caring you and your fellow workers showed was awesome."

Alan K., Oxford, PA - I couldn't put it down; it's terrific and I then dove into the second book; I again had to read the whole thing!

Sakira (4 years old), Cameron Park, CA - "I need to see Ryan. I need to hug him…"

Helga E., San Francisco, CA - "The book is absolutely delightful and a pleasure to read."

About Barbara Klide

Barbara Klide was born in Queens, NYC. She graduated from Golden Gate University, San Francisco with a Masters in Business Administration degree and holds a Graphic Design Certificate from the University of California, Extension, Davis. She has been the Director of Marketing for Quest Technology Management in Roseville, California, for over 25 years.

