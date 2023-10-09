Northern California-based Reliance Real Estate Advisors Announces New Partners Max Rattner and Blake Miller

Reliance Real Estate Advisors

09 Oct, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Real Estate Advisors (RREA), San Francisco's premier boutique real estate firm, has announced Max Rattner and Blake Miller have joined the market-leading agency as Partners. 

"As we continue to expand our presence in San Francisco and the northern Peninsula, it is crucial for us to bring aboard talented individuals who share our passion for real estate and possess the skills to drive our success even further," RREA Founder Joe Harney said. "In Blake Miller and Max Rattner, we have found just that."

Joe Harney, Max Rattner, Blake Miller
Blake Miller specializes in industrial leasing and sales in San Francisco and San Mateo County. Over the past 10 years, Blake has worked on a broad range of assignments including Landlord and Tenant representation of warehouse, flex and office properties for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to private individuals. In addition, Blake has advised both institutional and private, Buyers and Sellers accomplish their investment strategies across multiple asset classes. His success is derived from utilizing his extensive experience, knowledge and ingenuity to advise and strategically execute his clients' real estate needs.

Joining alongside Blake is Max Rattner, who specializes in leasing and sales of commercial properties in the San Francisco Bay Area, with an emphasis on industrial, land, fleet management, public parking, and EV infrastructure.  The son of a transactional real estate attorney, Max believes that success is founded upon strong relationships, diligent work, and creative problem solving. As a result, he works with private, corporate, and institutional clients with a variety of requirements and investment strategies.

"At Reliance Real Estate Advisors, we firmly believe that a team's success lies in its diversity and collaborative spirit. By combining our talents together, we are poised to achieve remarkable growth and deliver unparalleled results to our clients," Harney added. "As we move forward, we remain committed to our core values of integrity, transparency, and excellence. With Max and Blake on board, we are more equipped than ever to deliver exceptional service, create value for our clients, and contribute positively to the communities we serve."

Media Contact:
Nikol Plass
415-235-8214
[email protected]

SOURCE Reliance Real Estate Advisors

