Northern California-based Sutter Health extends Medline prime vendor agreement to Lab and EVS

Successes with medical surgical PV and supply chain management forges deeper collaboration

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced that it has expanded its medical surgical prime vendor agreement with Northern California-based healthcare network Sutter Health to include lab and EVS.

The recently renewed prime vendor agreement means that the system's significant spend on lab and EVS products and solutions will become part of Sutter Health's current, proactive supply chain strategy – launched post-COVID to increase access and quality of care, maintain excellent outcomes and improve overall efficiencies.

Based in Northern California, Sutter Health extends its prime vendor agreement with Medline to Lab and EVS.

Medline has been Sutter Health's medical and surgical supplies prime vendor for seven years. As part of this prime vendor relationship, Sutter Health's Stock Control Team – which serves as the system's distribution control tower - is able to monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms.

"Medline helps us analyze our volume, track how much we've purchased and decide what our distribution center inventory should look like," said Lee Ayers, Sutter Health director of supply chain, "They are more than just our distributor partner. We see Medline as a mediator who helps us optimize supply distribution channels. And, we look forward to finding more ways to boost our collaboration together."

Ayers said Sutter Health and Medline work together to strike the right balance between just-in-time and just-in-case inventory and that the partnership has become very adept at identifying new tactics for consolidating distribution, standardizing SKUs and efficiently integrating all points of care into the health system's overall supply chain operations.

"Sutter Health takes a cutting-edge approach to healthcare solutions for providers and patients," said Sherry Yeom, vice president, regional field sales at Medline. "They work relentlessly to ensure that those in need have access to comprehensive, exceptional and equitable to care and services, and we are proud to support Sutter Health's pursuit of this commitment."

For more details about how Medline helped Sutter Health develop and execute a supply chain strategy, read the News & Insights case study, "Supply chain distribution channel: Sutter Health on the right path."

To learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor, visit www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent health care more connected and accessible. Sutter Health is currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients with a dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians -- all with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter Health delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming health care, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

About Medline

Medline makes healthcare run better. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes across all points of care. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Medline is the healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company employs more than 39,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP