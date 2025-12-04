Northern California Cattle Rancher Sues Humboldt County and Three of its Officials for Violating His Civil Rights

Alleges Former Livestock Deputy and Deputy District Attorney, with Support from Sheriff and County, Singled Him Out for Practicing Industry Standards While Ignoring Violations Elsewhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Larson LLP announced today it has sued Humboldt County and three officials in San Francisco federal court on behalf of a northern California cattle rancher, alleging they violated his civil rights when they raided his home and properties, improperly tampered with evidence, and pursued criminal charges against him that were later dismissed but that continue to harm his reputation and ability to conduct business.



The case outlines how Humboldt County Deputy Sheriff Travis Mendes, serving as livestock deputy, unlawfully raided Ray Christie's properties in 2018 under the pretext of searching for alleged animal abuse violations. Former Humboldt County Deputy District Attorney Adrian Kamada prosecuted Christie for years for alleged felonies following the raid. The complaint also names Sheriff William Honsal as a defendant for supporting Mendes' and Kamada's actions.

The lawsuit highlights how Christie purchases sick and injured cattle from other ranchers in the area before rehabilitating them back into good health to be sold or bred, and that the charges against him relied on the condition of recently purchased cows delivered to his property just hours before the raid began. Those charges were eventually dropped after his counsel highlighted problems with the evidence against him, with examples in the complaint including an unconstitutional interrogation of Christie by Mendes and Kamada during the raid and photos taken on his property that were later altered.

As the complaint states, Mendes, Kamada, and Honsal pursued Christie while ignoring obvious violations at other operations in the area.

Christie has suffered financial and reputational damage as a result of the ongoing harm caused by the county's arbitrary enforcement alleged in the complaint.

"Mr. Mendes, Mr. Kamada, and Mr. Honsal showed unmistakable bias toward Mr. Christie for practicing and upholding industry standards but turned a blind eye to other operations that have admitted to clear violations," said Rick Richmond, partner with Larson LLP and lead counsel for Christie. "This lawsuit is about vindicating Mr. Christie's civil rights and highlighting the hypocrisy of Mr. Mendes, Mr. Kamada, and Mr. Honsal, while also allowing my client to assert the truth of what has so far been a one-sided story. We ask the court to right the wrongs Humboldt County and its officials have inflicted on Mr. Christie."

The complaint states that the defendants' wanton disregard of Christie's constitutional rights violates the United States Constitution and 42 U.S.C. § 1983, which provides an individual the right to sue local government officials for civil rights violations. The complaint seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys' fees and costs, pre-judgment interest, and all other relief provided by law.

The case is Raymond Frank Christie v. County of Humboldt et al., case number 5:25-cv-10328-NW (VKD) in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The full complaint is available here.

