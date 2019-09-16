Northern California HOA Industry Leader, Common Interest Management Services (CIMS), Acquires Cornerstone Community Management, San Jose, CA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Interest Management Services (CIMS), the Greater Bay Area's leader in HOA community management, has acquired Cornerstone Community Management. Cornerstone has operated for more than two decades in the South Bay providing outstanding service to its homeowner association (HOA) clients. "It was important to me that Cornerstone employees and clients would be in good hands with a top company and quality leadership team. As CIMS owners, Mike Archer and Dan Nelson have built a great company and it's clear that CIMS is growing because it puts its customers and employees first in a positive and energizing culture. Among my many choices, I trusted only one," said Bill Forrester, Owner, Cornerstone.

"We are excited to welcome the Cornerstone team and to begin our work together to serve our Boards of Directors and homeowners to the high standard they have enjoyed for many years. It is our mission and highest priority," said Mike Archer, CEO, CIMS.

Founded in 1990, CIMS operates exclusively in the Bay Area with eight (8) local offices, including offices in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Fremont and San Mateo. Whether a smaller community of fewer than 10 units or a larger community greater than 1000 units, CIMS tailors its services precisely to be cost competitive and to meet and exceed the needs of its HOA clients. "We now serve nearly 200 communities in the South Bay alone with a team of certified community managers, tenured customer service representatives, accountants, project support consultants, site inspectors and administrators. No other company has made this significant commitment to the South Bay market with this substantial investment in people and technology. We welcome the opportunity to work closely with the former Cornerstone clients to make progress on pressing challenges while enhancing the community experience for all, " said Jean Kincaid, Senior Vice President & Market Leader, CIMS.

About Common Interest Management Services

Common Interest Management Services (CIMS) is a leading provider of professional association management and accounting services to homeowners associations (HOAs) throughout the Greater Bay Area with eight (8) local offices in Danville, Campbell, Morgan Hill, Brentwood, Fremont, San Mateo, Novato and Stockton. CIMS is locally-owned and operated. After thirty (30) years, CIMS is the industry's market leader and it continues to be the fastest growing management company in Northern California.

CIMS is invested in the local markets it serves with dedicated employees providing highly responsive and expert service to its Boards of Directors, owners and residents. CIMS success is a direct result of building a loyal team of professionals with community client and vendor relationships that endure over decades. CIMS specializes in the management of master-planned, single family home, condominium, townhome, mixed use residential and mid-rise communities.

