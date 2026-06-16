Northern California Homeowners Can Now Earn Up to $6,000 to Connect FranklinWH Batteries to the Grid

Ava Community Energy's SmartHome Battery program offers income-qualified residents the largest upfront VPP incentive in FranklinWH's California portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. announced today that its home energy management and storage solution is approved for Ava Community Energy's SmartHome Battery program, a virtual power plant (VPP) serving more than two million households in Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

Income-qualified participants enrolled in California's California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) or Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) programs can receive upfront incentives of up to $6,000 for enrolling a FranklinWH System in the program. Market-rate customers are eligible for upfront rebates of up to $1,080. All participating homeowners receive ongoing monthly payments of $3 per kilowatt-hour of enrolled battery capacity, distributed quarterly over a five-year period.

Under the program, enrolled FranklinWH Systems discharge stored energy to Ava's VPP during periods of peak electricity demand. Homeowners choose how much of their battery capacity to share, 40, 60, or 80 percent, while retaining backup power for their homes. A homeowner enrolling 80 percent of a 15 kWh FranklinWH aPower battery would receive approximately $1,080 upfront at market rates, or up to $6,000 under CARE or FERA, plus approximately $36 per month in ongoing payments.

"As the residential energy market continues to evolve, homeowners are looking for new ways to maximize the value of their energy investments," said Vincent Ambrose, CCO of FranklinWH. "Virtual power plant programs like SmartHome Battery help create that value while supporting a more reliable and sustainable grid."

Enrollment is available on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible Ava customers in Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

"SmartHome Battery was created to give residential customers more access to solar and battery storage while supporting grid reliability," said Howard Chang, CEO of Ava Community Energy. "Adding FranklinWH Systems as an approved provider advances our goals of expanding access, delivering reliable backup power, and creating a simple homeowner experience."

The Ava program adds to FranklinWH's portfolio of more than 25 utility-led VPP and demand response programs across the United States.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at FranklinWH.com

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About Ava Community Energy

Ava Community Energy (Ava) is the not-for-profit public power provider for more than two million residents and businesses in Alameda County and San Joaquin County. As one of 25 community choice aggregation (CCA) programs operating in California, Ava is part of the movement to provide energy choice while expediting local and state-wide climate action goals. Ava is committed to creating a brighter future in our communities and beyond by providing clean power at competitive rates, reinvesting in our member communities, and developing programs that make it easy for customers to discover and adopt clean energy solutions. To date, Ava has saved customers more than $180 million and contracted for more than one gigawatt of renewable energy projects.

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.