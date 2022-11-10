Northern California's anticipated holiday event: the Mad Hatter Holiday Festival, Parade & Tree Lighting in the historic downtown of Vallejo on Saturday, December 3, 2022, becomes a Wonderland of Awe!

The City of Vallejo hosts the Mad Hatter Holiday Festival, Parade & Tree Lighting in its historic district that is recreated as a fantasy world of enchantment with award winning Burning Man creations, Alice's Wonderland friends & Galactic visitors.

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. Alice, the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.

Mad Hatter Mascot and Tea Pot

Holiday Market begins at 12:00 Noon

Mad Hatter Holiday Festival starts at 2:00 PM

Mad Hatter Holiday Parade starts at 4:30 PM

Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 6:00 PM

Maritime Lighted Boat Parade at 6:30 PM

There are children dancing groups, Mexican dancers in full regal, African Drummers, Marching Bands, Maritime Cadets, Buffalo Riders, Wonderland Floats and many children activities from train rides around the lighted 50-Foot Christmas Tree as well as interactive activities with award winning Burning Man creations and a Jurassic Robotic Park.

The Mad Hatter Festival grounds host holiday craft vendors, along with an international food court, live music, an interactive hula hoop compound, drum playing, and on site will be a giant lighted musical barge from the sea. Exciting memories are made from this one-day happening, thousands of people come from all over the Bay Area and beyond, plenty of food, ice cream, coffee, hot chocolate and wonderment to last a year.

The Mad Hatter Beer & Wine Garden starts at 2:00 PM with live entertainment in the spirit of Christmas.

A Mad Hatter Holiday Parade that rivals Disney Land's electric parade, a festival that astonishes many, a tree lighting ceremony with Grand Marshal Drew Lago better known as DL DA ARSUN, one of Vallejo's hip hop artists and inspirational speakers along with performers caroling the holiday tunes throughout the night. The only way to launch a holiday season!

Mad Hatter activities continues Sunday, December 11, 2022, with the "Grand Homes Tour" a charming Victorian holiday tradition going from outstanding grand home to another that includes a festive reception at the USA World Classic Car Museum (1521 Sonoma Blvd.) with music, food and wine: $35 tickets available at reception, or at brownpapertickets.com/event/5554524

2:30 - 4:30 pm reception

3:00 - 7:00 pm grand homes tour

6:00 - 9:00 pm after party at Vino Godfather Winery/Mare Island

Hyperion Community Partners LLC (HCP) partners with the City of Vallejo to host their major holiday events under the Mad Hatter Holiday Festivals: December Tree Lighting, Parade & Festival as well as the July 4th Mad Hatter Celebration. HCP has also collaborated with the County Fair for Mini-Hatter Parades and compounds for a Tea Party, hosted downtown's Hot August Nights, Wine Tasting Festivals and hosted the festival around the Lombardi Trophy Tour by Chase Bank and created the lead parade for the Capital's Tree Travels to Washington D.C, as well as the festival around the Lombardi Trophy tour by Chase.

