Northern California's Natural Elements Inspire San Francisco International Airport's New Lounge

Located in SFO's new Harvey Milk Terminal 1, The Club SFO opens its doors on June 26, 2024, and will provide a unique blend of world-class amenities, a deep connection to Northern Californian roots, and a focus on sustainability and guest well-being. At over 12,000 square feet and 249 seats for its guests, the Club SFO redefines the airport lounge experience and makes it The Club's largest lounge to date.

San Francisco's newest lounge embraces The Club's philosophy of creating spaces that resonate with their local surroundings. This dedication to local authenticity is showcased throughout every detail at The Club SFO, where the "Northern California Natural" theme serves as the guiding principle with double height floors in the lobby mimicking majestic redwood trees, dappled lighting designed to resemble light shining through a canopy, and nature inspired wall coverings everywhere you look. Inspired by the region's natural beauty and cultural identity, the lounge offers a unique blend of familiar amenities - relaxation, productivity, and rejuvenation spaces - alongside innovative features designed to further elevate the guest experience.

Inspired Interior Design

Developed in partnership with leading architecture and design firm Corgan, the lounge draws inspiration from the grandeur of the Redwood Forest, seamlessly blends the beauty of the outdoors with the comforts of indoor space. A captivating tree canopy ceiling creates the illusion of dappled sunlight filtering through leaves, guiding guests towards a cabin-inspired bar and open dining area. The warm and inviting space offers a mix of private and social seating arrangements, while a glazed concourse viewing area evokes the iconic San Francisco fog, further solidifying the connection to the local landscape.

Continuing its dedication to showcasing local talent, The Club SFO immerses guests in captivating art, and will include the works of award-winning Californian artists Cathy Lu and Denise Laws. Throughout the lounge, guests will discover Denise Laws' unique pieces such as an installation crafted from reclaimed foil-lined packagings, highlighting how art can emerge from unexpected and environmentally conscious sources. A stunning wall mural in the dining area depicts a panoramic view of the majestic Redwood Forest, the primary inspiration behind the lounge's design which, once again seamlessly blends nature and art. Additionally, coming to the lounge soon, Cathy Lu creates ceramic sculptures that emulate traditional Chinese imagery, deconstructing assumptions about Chinese identity and cultural authenticity.

Signature Food & Beverage

Staying true to its local focus, The Club SFO pays tribute to the region's culinary scene by featuring fresh ingredients and partnering with homegrown suppliers. The lounge's 100% Northern California wine list showcases the areas unique flavors. Adding a touch of dynamism to the dining experience is a peak-hours action station by Foley Family Wines, featuring both delectable meals and a portfolio of highly acclaimed wineries from some of the world's greatest vineyards. Recipes have been crafted with seasonal ingredients, ensuring a personalized and delicious culinary journey.

Wellness

Prioritizing guest well-being, The Club SFO offers innovative wellness and fitness features. Two bespoke fitness mirrors and complimenting equipment provide easy access to workouts on the go, while the three first-of-its-kind Luminescence rooms offer individual sanctuaries equipped with adjustable color temperature lighting. Warm hues promote relaxation, while cooler tones offer a boost of energy, allowing guests to tailor the environment to their needs. Additionally, the Relaxation Room provides a tranquil space to unwind with comfortable ottoman seating and a light wall designed to induce calm and slow down the fast pace of the travel experience.

Amenities & Hospitality

The new lounge caters to all traveler needs with its diverse range of world-class amenities. Whether seeking relaxation, productivity, or refreshment, guests are sure to find their haven. The Club offers guests another first-of-its-kind experience with a micro-climate Fireplace, designed to create the illusion of a campfire using water vapor and lighting. The space is temperature controlled making it literally a warm local welcome.

What's more, dedicated relaxation areas offer a tranquil escape, while a fully equipped productivity zone caters to those on the go. Enjoy a delicious meal in the spacious dining area or freshen up with the lounge's spa-like shower facilities. Beyond the physical comforts, The Club SFO truly shines with its exceptional hospitality. From the warm local welcome to the personalized farewell, the expertly trained staff anticipate guests' every need, ensuring they feel seen, heard, and cared for throughout their visit. The focus on empathy and preparation transforms the lounge into a calming retreat, offering a welcome respite from the airport's hustle and bustle.

Sustainability

Demonstrating a deep commitment to sustainability, The Club SFO achieves a first for the network by securing a prestigious LEED Gold certification. This globally recognized standard has become one of the most respected green building certification systems, and achieving it reflects the collaborative efforts of Airport Dimensions, leveraging their design and construction expertise, with SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal, already LEED Platinum certified. The lounge achieved the milestone by covering multiple sustainability and efficiency measures, including using energy-efficient systems and technologies, comprehensive recycling and composting, use of biophilia, and water-efficient systems. Additionally, The Club at SFO utilizes low-carbon footprint materials and PVC-free fabrics in its construction, complemented by the extensive use of reclaimed native Redwood.

Nancy Knipp, President Americas at Airport Dimensions says: "The Club SFO showcases Airport Dimensions' expertise in crafting unique airport havens, welcoming travelers to enjoy moments of comfort and rejuvenation at this West Coast travel hub. The Club SFO marks a strengthening of The Club network, offering an enhanced traveler experience. This space boasts a distinct design, staying true to The Club's ethos of local-first, with amenities that go above and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome travelers into this innovative space."

Laura Banse, Senior Vice President of Design & Construction at Airport Dimensions, said: "The Club SFO's design is a celebration of San Francisco's beauty and culture. We are overjoyed to see our vision realized in every detail, from the Redwood Forest-inspired interior down to the locally sourced artwork. Every facet of the lounge is meticulously curated, based on extensive research, allowing us to introduce features that satisfy the needs and wants of the modern traveler."

"We are thrilled to welcome travelers to The Club SFO in Harvey Milk Terminal 1," said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "Having a premium lounge concept – one that is available to all customers – is the perfect addition to our newest award-winning terminal, and supports our goal to create a truly exceptional airport experience for our guests. We appreciate the expertise that Airport Dimensions provides, and are confident they will be successful here at SFO."

The new San Francisco lounge – one of The Club's global network – is available to members of Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport experiences program, and LoungeKey customers. Both Priority Pass and LoungeKey are operated by Collinson International, part of The Collinson Group. The Collinson Group is the parent company of Airport Dimensions.

With three lounges already available in International Terminal A, The Club is the fourth San Franciscan lounge to join Collinson International's global lounge network, giving both Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey customers a brand-new lounge to access in this key US travel hub.

The lounge is also available to all San Francisco International Airport travelers looking for a complete hospitality experience through the purchase of a Club Pass online or at the lounge.

The Club at SFO will be open from 4.00am to 11.00pm every day. To find out more about The Club SFO visit www.airportdimensions.com.

ABOUT AIRPORT DIMENSIONS

Airport Dimensions believes that journeys should be better for the traveler and more profitable to the airport. That's why the company continuously seeks ways to open new aspects of customer engagement - using a mix of enriching physical experiences and innovative digital services. Airport Dimensions aims to improve the traveler experience at each turn - from comfortable lounges to restful sleep pods, and convenient food ordering to contactless collection of duty free - all while helping airports maximize non-aeronautical revenue opportunities, retain airlines, and become more competitive.

Airport Dimensions operates 65 airport lounges and experiences, including those in development, located across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Across the network, Airport Dimensions work with over 40 airports and multiple airline partners to deliver award-winning hospitality experiences to millions of travelers. Most recently, it's Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at BOS was awarded Best Lounge Experience 2024 by Airport Experience News, Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at HKG earned the title of APAC Lounge of the Year as part of the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2024, and Club Aspire at LHR recognized as Europe's Leading Airport Lounge 2024 at the World Travel Awards.

Airport Dimensions is a Collinson Group company, along with Collinson International - the operator of Priority Pass, the original and market leading airport experiences program. Travelers can access a network of over 1,500 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 700 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

