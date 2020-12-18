Northern Colorado's First Free-Standing Birthing Center Now Open

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tender Gifts Midwifery opens Northern Colorado's first licensed free-standing birthing center. The facility provides women with the opportunity to have a safe, comfortable, and personalized out of hospital birthing experience.

With the effects of COVID-19 increasing, Tender Gifts Birth Center provides women with an individualized, reliable, safe, and empowering out-of-hospital birth.

Emerald Birth Room At Tender Gifts Birth Center Prenatal & Wellness Room In Tender Gifts Birth Center

Owner, founder, and midwife, Althea Hrdlichka understands the difficulties this global pandemic has presented.

"Althea and her team were extremely supportive, knowledgeable, and regularly went above and beyond what I expected from a Midwifery Group. The pre and postpartum care my daughter and I received offered extensive education and support," said Melissa Pennington, previous midwife client.

As the first licensed free-standing birthing center in Northern Colorado, Tender Gifts Midwifery is dedicated to providing women and their families with the utmost care and respect and is taking every precaution regarding today's pandemic. Tender Gifts offers natural family planning, prenatal care, well women services, ultrasounds, and labor and delivery assistance in the center and at home. The state-of-the-art birthing facility is now open and taking new clients looking for personalized birthing experiences.

For further information please contact [email protected] or call 866.218.5769

