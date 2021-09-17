Northern Contours Launches Front + Center Pro Cabinet Refacing Program for Residential Contractors

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Contours, a leading manufacturer of cabinet components, today announced the launch of the Front + Center Pro, a new Refacing program for professional contractors. The program features easy online ordering with best-in-class lead times, free in-depth Refacing training, and dedicated technical support for licensed residential remodelers and refinishers.

Front + Center Pros gain access to online ordering, exclusive pricing, fast lead times, and free training to learn how to add Refacing to their remodeling business. Front + Center offers a carefully curated selection of doors, drawer fronts and matching Refacing Supplies designed to work with existing cabinetry. Using the latest innovations in material and manufacturing technology, Front + Center creates made-in-the-USA products recognized for their quality and durability.

"Every piece of our Front + Center Pro program was thoughtfully designed to make it easy for residential contractors to capitalize on the Refacing opportunity," said Missy Sjerven, Vice President of Marketing for Northern Contours. "With Refacing, Pros can deliver a completely refreshed style and modern functionality their clients will love, without the time, hassle, and homeowner sticker shock associated with traditional renovation projects."

With Refacing, cabinet boxes are reused, while doors, drawer fronts, hinges, ends and trim are replaced, so all visible parts of the cabinets are brand new. Most Refacing jobs take 2-4 days for installation, and only 4-6 weeks from the initial call with the homeowner until the final walkthrough.

"There is no more waiting multiple months for new cabinet boxes or waiting multiple days for paint to cure. With Front + Center Pro, it's possible for contractors to complete several jobs a month, or they can use Refacing as a fill-in between larger jobs," said Sjerven.

Qualified Front + Center Pros receive exclusive pricing on Front + Center's line of American-manufactured, made-to-order cabinet Refacing solutions, including high-quality doors and drawer fronts, and matching panels and finishing materials designed to cover the existing cabinet boxes. The line features a carefully curated selection of door styles and finishes that are most in-demand with today's homeowners.

Front + Center's doors, drawer fronts and Refacing supplies are made from highly durable and consistent engineered materials that are maintenance free and easy to clean. Six times thicker than paint, Front + Center's engineered finishes are resistant against scratches, stains, water, dirt and bacteria.

To qualify for the Front + Center Pro program, Pros must have a current state contractor's license, where applicable, and current general liability insurance to state-required levels.

